Speakers announced for Avon’s 3rd annual Net Zero Building Expo

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its 2025 Net Zero Building Expo on April 18:

The Town of Avon is pleased to announce the speakers for the 2025 Net Zero Building Expo on April 18, including representatives from local organizations with expertise in the field of net zero construction, as well as local homeowners with direct experience increasing energy efficiency in their homes. Avon welcomes these industry professionals and community members who will provide guidance and expertise to any homeowner looking to decrease their carbon footprint.

Nikki Maline leads several impactful programs at Walking Mountains Science Center, including Energy Smart Colorado, ReEnergize Eagle County and Radon Awareness, and has been an integral part of the Energy Programs team for 10 years. She provides energy coaching to homeowners and businesses while guiding a team of four that helps locals improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprints of existing buildings. Originally from North Platte, Nebraska, Nikki moved to Eagle County, CO in 1997. She has gained experience over the last 30+ years working in sustainability, home energy use, real estate & development, marketing, and customer service. Nikki will be presenting alongside Doug Jones with Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.

Mike Steiner works in Key Accounts for Holy Cross Energy. Mike advances the cooperative’s strategic partnerships with local organizations to support their clean energy endeavors. He also advises some of HCE’s largest members on their energy consumption and works collaboratively with them to provide energy programs and services. Mike’s team provides guidance on HCE’s Community Energy Systems Program including benchmarking data support, equipment rebates, cost savings, demand response programs, and building and electric vehicle charging assistance. Mike will be presenting alongside his colleagues Ginette Puidokas and Kyle Lord.

Linn Brooks is originally from Denver and has lived in Avon for 30 years. She has a background in water resources and engineering and served as the General Manager of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, where she saw firsthand the impacts of climate change on our watershed health and limited water resource. She currently serves on the board of Holy Cross Energy. Linn will be speaking to her personal experience throughout the process of energy efficient home improvements, alongside Markian Feduschak who currently serves as the President of Walking Mountains Science Center.

The Net Zero Building Expo will take place at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa on Friday, April 18. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with vendor exhibits. Speakers will begin at 1:00 p.m. Registration is open online. More information can be found at Avon.org/buildingexpo.

Additionally, this year’s event falls during Climate Action Week. For more information on the many free events happening April 15-22, please visit walkingmountains.org/programs/climate-action-week.