Ski Cooper bucks the trend with lowest day pass pricing, even at ticket window

Ski Cooper recently issued the following press release on $45 weekday window pricing:

Ski Cooper near Leadville has always been renowned for affordable day passes in Colorado. Now Cooper is taking the next step.

In a creative strategy, Cooper is reaching out to new skiers , powder day enthusiasts and last-minute (non) planners with a simplified structure to accommodate all types of planners or non-planners. This season, Cooper’s ticket prices will be the same low price both online and at the ticket window. There is no need to purchase in advance for the best deal.

Ski Cooper CEO Dan Torsell says: “It’s time to take the stress out of getting on the ski hill! We have decided to stop playing follow-the-leader in the Season Pass/Day Pass game and simplify day pass purchasing while promoting affordability in our sport.”

There is still a benefit to purchasing online in advance. An online purchase loads the day pass onto your current RFID card (for those who have skied here previously) so that you can go directly through our Port of Entry and skip the ticket line, streamlining entrance to the ski area. Plan ahead and save time!

But whether you purchase at the ticket window or online in advance, the price will be the same. You will receive the same low price, no matter where you make the purchase.

“Visiting a ski area should be simple. We are excited to remove this barrier of pre-purchasing for our Cooper guests this season,” says Director of Marketing & Sales, Dana Johnson. “

Just come and have fun! We welcome everyone, any day of the season with the best deals!”

And that’s not all! Part 2: $45 Day Passes 4 Days a Week

Once Again, Great Value for a Top-Notch Skiing Experience for all!

“We are passionate about skiing and snowboarding at Ski Cooper and want to share our passion with our guests. We are excited to offer $45 day passes to our guests on Mondays through Thursdays during non-holiday and non-Spring Break periods,” says Dana Johnson. “Last season, if you purchased day passes at the ticket window for a Monday through Thursday, 4-day period, it cost $380. This year you can ski for 4 days at $180 for ages 22 to 74. That’s less than half the price of last season.

“We understand the strain of everyone’s financial obligations right now. We hope to relieve some of that strain for our guests so they can afford to enjoy the sports they love without the high price attached to it. Cooper is thrilled to offer the most affordable prices for this upcoming season,” says Johnson.

Ski Cooper is a nonprofit alpine ski resort located nine miles outside of Leadville, CO whose mission is to deliver unparalleled snowsports experiences at family-friendly prices. Ski Cooper comprises 64 named runs and five lifts spanning 480 skiable acres.

Go to skicooper.com for more information.