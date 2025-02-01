Shiffrin, Vonn highlight U.S. Ski Team squad for World Championships in Austria

The U.S. Ski Team on Friday announced its squad for the upcoming World Ski Championships in Austria, including a number of athletes with local ties:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is proud to announce the 21 athletes that will represent the Stifel U.S. Ski Team at the 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria, February 4 -16, 2025.

The team is headlined by the greatest skier of all time, Mikaela Shiffrin—who has 99 World Cup victories and seven World Championships gold medals. With 14 medals in 17 World Championships starts, Shiffrin is the most successful alpine skier in the modern era. The team will also feature Olympic champion and eight-time World Championships medalist Lindsey Vonn, who makes her return to the World Championships after coming out of retirement; her last World Champs appearance was in 2019.

This year’s World Championships team features both up-and-coming World Cup athletes and veterans who have already captured multiple World Cup podium finishes this year. The rising stars include Lauren Macuga who claimed her first World Cup win in the St. Anton super-G this season, as well as Katie Hensien who just missed the podium in Sölden in fourth place. On the veteran side, returning team event world champion Paula Moltzan will be a force in women’s tech with her recent giant slalom podium in Kronplatz.

Jared Goldberg and Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle headline the men’s team with their podium performances this season in Val Gardena, Italy. World champion River Radamus will be the man to watch in the giant slalom, while Ben Ritchie will highlight men’s slalom, having consistently scored World Cup points this season.

“This has been an excellent season for both of our teams with multiple podiums across all disciplines,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief of Sport Anouk Patty. “We have a strong group of veteran and up-and-coming athletes that we know will work together and push one another to the top of the podium.”

“We are proud to announce our team for the World Championships. These athletes represent the dedication, resilience and passion that defines our organization,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt. “They’ve trained for this moment and are ready to compete at the highest level.”

This year’s World Championships event will be in Saalbach at one primary venue. It will also feature a new event—the team combined. This will consist of two athletes racing one run of downhill and one run of slalom. The combined time will determine the winner.

Fans can watch all of the action in Austria live on Infront’s skiandsnowboard.live, with select events tape delayed on NBC. Skiandsnowboard.live will have all events on demand; Peacock will not have races on demand.

2025 FIS SKI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM

(Name, hometown, ski club, college, birthdate, past World Championship teams)

*Denotes first World Championships team

**Denotes injured athlete

Women

Keely Cashman* (Strawberry, CA; Team Palisades Tahoe; Montana State University; 4/4/1999)

Katie Hensien (Redmond, WA; Rowmark Ski Academy/University of Denver; 12/1/1999; 2021, 2023)

AJ Hurt (Carnelian Bay, CA; Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth College; 12/5/2000; 2021)

Breezy Johnson (Victor, ID; Rowmark Ski Academy; 1/19/1996; 2017, 2021, 2023)

Lauren Macuga* (Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard; 7/4/2002)

Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, MN; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/University of Vermont; 4/7/1994; 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Nina O’Brien (San Francisco, CA; Burke Mountain Academy/Palisades Tahoe Ski Team/Dartmouth College; 11/29/1997; 2019, 2021, 2023)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995; 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Lindsey Vonn (Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Buck Hill Ski Team; 10/18/1984; 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Jacqueline Wiles (Aurora, OR; White Pass Ski Club; 7/13/1992; 2015, 2017, 2021)

Men

Bryce Bennett (Tahoe City, CA; Palisades Tahoe Ski Team; 7/14/1992; 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, VT; Cochran’s Ski Club/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club/University of Vermont; 3/27/1992; 2013, 2017, 2019, 2023)

Tommy Ford** (Bend, OR; Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation; Dartmouth College; 3/20/1989; 2011, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2023)

Bridger Gile* (Aspen, CO; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/15/1999)

Jared Goldberg (Holladay, UT; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation/University of Utah; 6/15/1991; 2015, 2017, 2021, 2023)

Patrick Kenney* (Hingham, MA; Burke Mountain Academy/University of New Hampshire; 2/13/1997)

Sam Morse (Carrabassett Valley, ME; Carrabassett Valley Academy/Dartmouth; 5/27/1996; 2023)

Isaiah Nelson* (Wayzata, MN; Buck Hill Ski Racing Club; 4/3/2001)

River Radamus (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 2/12/1998; 2021, 2023)

Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield, VT; Green Mountain Valley School; 9/5/2000; 2021, 2023)

Jett Seymour (Steamboat, CO; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/University of Denver; 11/5/1998; 2021, 2023)

Luke Winters (Gresham, OR; Sugar Bowl Academy; 4/2/1997; 2021, 2023)

2025 FIS World Ski Championships Live Coverage

All times EST

Check local listings, subject to change.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

9:15 a.m. – mixed team parallel – skiandsnowboard.live

Thursday, Feb. 6

5:30 a.m. – women’s super-G – skiandsnowboard.live



Friday, Feb. 7

5:30 a.m. – men’s super-G – skiandsnowboard.live

Saturday, Feb. 8

5:30 a.m. – women’s downhill – skiandsnowboard.live

3:00 p.m. – women’s super-G – NBC (tape delay)

Sunday, Feb. 8

5:30 a.m. – men’s downhill – skiandsnowboard.live

1:00 p.m. – women’s downhill – NBC (tape delay)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

4:00 a.m. – women’s team combined, run one – skiandsnowboard.live

7:15 a.m. – women’s team combined, run two – skiandsnowboard.live

Wednesday, Feb. 12

4:00 a.m. – men’s team combined, run one – skiandsnowboard.live

7:15 a.m. – men’s team combined, run two – skiandsnowboard.live

Thursday, Feb. 13

3:45 a.m. – women’s giant slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live

7:15 a.m. – women’s giant slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live

Friday, Feb. 14

3:45 a.m. – men’s giant slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live

7:15 a.m. – men’s giant slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live

Saturday, Feb. 15

3:45 a.m. – women’s slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live

7:15 a.m. – women’s slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live

3:00 p.m. – women and men’s GS and team combined – NBC (tape delay)

Sunday, Feb. 16

3:45 a.m. – men’s slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live

7:15 a.m. – men’s slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live

4:00 p.m. – women and men’s slalom – NBC (tape delay)