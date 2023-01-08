Shiffrin ties Vonn with 82nd career win

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates in the finish after winning her 82nd World Cup. (Getty Images – Christophe Pallot)

U.S. Ski and Snowboard on Sunday issued the following press release after Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards tied former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn’s all-time women’s record for career World Cup victories with a giant slalom win in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia:

Stifel U.S. Alpine Team athlete Mikaela Shiffrin made history, winning her 82nd career World Cup in the Kranjska Gora giant slalom and tying Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 World Cup victories, the most World Cup wins by a woman alpine ski racer.

The race conditions were unpredictable in Kranjska Gora, but Shiffrin powered through the sugary snow and flat light to win first run. She built on her lead in second run to win by .77 seconds—a massive margin in alpine ski racing. When she crossed the finish line and saw her result, she let out an uncharacteristic celebratory yell and sat on her skis to let it soak in.

“I really wanted to ski it well and I did,” said Shiffrin. “I can’t believe it. It was a fight.”

Rounding out the podium for the Kranjska Gora Golden Fox Trophy race, Federica Brignone of Italy was second and Lara Gut-Behrami was third.

Shiffrin’s result ties her with the legendary Lindsey Vonn, who collected 82 wins over her storied career, making the two best women alpine skiers in history from the United States and part of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team. Together these women have inspired generations of skiers and generations to come.

“I was so nervous on the second run because I said I did not care about the number, but I was more nervous than I have ever been,” said Shiffrin. “I am trying not to think about the records or change my goals but its 82 victories it’s a bit indescribable.”

Shiffrin’s victories have spanned the last decade and she hasn’t let up in 2022-23. This is her eighth victory of the season in the women’s World Cup: two slaloms in Levi, a super-G in St. Moritz, two giant slaloms in Semmering, a slalom in Semmering, a slalom in Zagreb and today’s giant slalom in Kranjska Gora. Her win rate is an extraordinary 35%, which means that when she steps into the start gate, she is likely to win over one-third of all races.

Shiffrin also claimed her 51st World Cup slalom win just over a week ago, more than any other alpine skier in a specific event. Only Ingemar Stenmark (81 in men’s slalom & 72 in men’s giant slalom) has as many podium finishes in a specific event as Shiffrin in the women’s slalom (71).

Now Shiffrin will look to the next women’s event in Flachau, Austria, a night slalom, for her 83rd win, and a chance to make history as the best woman alpine skier in history.

Paula Moltzan also had a banner day, grabbing the top 10 and tying her second-best giant slalom result in ninth place. Nina O’Brien also made the flip and scored her second World Cup points since her injury at the 2022 Olympic Games.

“I think today was a good step forward of me,” said O’Brien. “It is a relief and gives me some confidence, it has been a challenging month or two for me but everyone has been reaching out and has been so supportive.”

Ava Sunshine, Stella Johansson and Katie Hensien did not qualify for second run, but cheered for their Stifel U.S. Alpine Team teammates at the finish.

RESULTS

Women’s giant slalom

Some more Shiffrin stats:

Shiffrin’s Current Career Totals:

233 World Cup Starts

129 World Cup Podiums

82 World Cup Victories

Win Breakdown: