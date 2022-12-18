Shiffrin edges closer to Vonn’s American record with super-G win in St. Moritz

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards continued her impressive speed surge of late, winning a super-G Sunday in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Shiffrin’s victory was her third this season (the other two in slalom in Levi, Finland) and gives her 77 for her career — second only to former Vail racer Lindsey Vonn’s 82 career wins — and building her overall World Cup lead to more than 100 points over Italy’s Sofia Goggia (575 to 470).

Shiffrin is seeking her fifth overall title, which would break the American record she currently holds with Vonn.

Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Sunday’s super-G:

Mikaela Shiffrin continued her successful speed series with her 77th World Cup victory Sunday in the super-G. Shiffrin now has 124 World Cup podiums to her name.

Shiffrin described her skiing as good, commenting that she pushed hard in the race. “I felt very good, from inspection I was looking at a very tough line and I tried my best to follow that line,” said Shiffrin. “You have to push so hard and its always on the limit. I knew where my tactics should be and I’m happy with that.”

Behind Shiffrin on the podium was Italian skier Elena Curtoni in second, and French skier Romane Miradoli in third. Stifel U.S. Alpine athlete Breezy Johnson finished in 34th, Keely Cashman in 40th and Lauren Macuga in 41st. Bella Wright and Tricia Mangan did not finish.

It was another bluebird day on the hill with the sun shining down at the finish for the speed racers as they close out their speed series in St. Moritz.

The tech men also raced Sunday in Alta Badia for a giant slalom series. Brian Mclaughlin finished first run in 37th, Tommy Ford finished first run in 44th, George Steffey finished first run in 52nd and River Radamus did not finish. The men return to Alta Badia for another race on Monday.

RESULTS

Women’s super-G

HOW TO WATCH

Men’s Alta Badia G.S. Dec. 19th 4:00 a.m. ET https://skiandsnowboard.live/