Shiffrin earns record-extending win No. 84

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards wins a GS in Kronplatz, Italy, on Wednesday (photo by Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images).

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Wednesday issued the following press release after Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards won her 10th World Cup race of the season in Kronplatz, Italy — the record-extending 84th of her career:

In Kronplatz, Italy, Mikaela Shiffrin, fresh off her record-breaking 83rd win, wins again, making the tally 84. Shiffrin is now just three wins shy of surpassing Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 World Cup wins.

Shiffrin made history on Jan. 24th, to become the all-time winningest woman skier, passing the record previously set by Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin sketched her name in history with the giant slalom win in Kronplatz, while second place went to Norwegian skier Ragnhild Mowinckel and third place went to Sweden’s Sara Hector.

Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes’ Paula Moltzan and Nina O’Brien also skied to very strong results – both landing in the top ten. Moltzan was seventh and O’Brien continues her impressive comeback of a broken leg from the Olympics with a 10th place finish.

“I am really happy with the past two days I feel like I found some confidence and trusting myself more,” said O’Brien. “I feel comfortable going for it.”

Moltzan has also consistently skied fast this season and specifically in the giant slalom. Today, she adds another top ten result to her 2022-23 resume.

“It was a really fun two days here I am happy with my skiing,” said Moltzan. “It is so special to be here with Mikaela at this time of her life right now too.”

Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes Katie Hensien and Stella Johansson also raced but did not qualify for a second run landing in 42nd and 52nd respectively.

The women’s tech team will not shift their focus to slalom as they head into two slalom races in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, on January 28th and 29th.

RESULTS

Women’s giant slalom