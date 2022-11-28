Several storms in forecast for Vail, Beaver Creek ahead of World Cup ski action this weekend

As of Monday morning, about a quarter of Vail Mountain is open to the public, with 13 of 34 lifts running and around 65 ski trails. That could all take a big jump in the coming week or so with several winter storms in the forecast.

“Following dry weather on Monday morning, the next storm will bring snow from Monday afternoon or evening through Tuesday afternoon and most mountains will enjoy a powder day on Tuesday with 5-10+ inches of new snow,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz reported Monday.

“Then Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, with another storm likely on Friday into Saturday and yet another storm around December 4-6,” Gratz added.

Just 10 miles west of Vail, Beaver Creek opened a couple of days earlier than scheduled last week but is still 10 days behind Vail in terms of opening terrain … and many of its snow guns are pointed toward the legendary Birds of Prey ski racecourse ahead of Dec. 2-4 World Cup action.

Beaver Creek on Monday was reporting 6 % of its terrain open, with 9 of 25 lifts running and 12 ski trails open to the public.

The men’s World Cup ski racing circuit kicks off downhill training this week at Beaver Creek, with an official downhill set for 10:15 a.m. Friday, another downhill at 10 a.m. Saturday, and a super-G on Sunday. The races are free and open to the public, and more information on the races and all the associated parties and events can be found on the official Birds of Prey website.