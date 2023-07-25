Seth Masia to be Inducted into Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame

Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame recently issued the following press release on journalist and editor Seth Masia, a former Vail ski instructor, into its class of 2023:

The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame is proudly inducting Seth Masia under the category of Inspiration. Only inducting five individuals each year since 1977, Seth will be enshrined among our industry’s greats, including influential snow sports writers like Merrill Hastings, Georgia Lodders, Robert Parker, Ian Ferguson, and other inspiring individuals from across our great state. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website: www.snowsportsmusuem.org.

Cam Burns in a recent Powder article explains: “Seth Masia, who’s getting inducted for his years as a ski journalist and editor, is one of my heroes. He’s captured an enormous amount of skiing history over the years, both during his work with SKI magazine as well as his work with the International Skiing History Association.” He goes on to say, “His numerous books, articles, and skiing-related internet activities are an amazing monument to Masia, who loves skiing as much as anyone I know.”

Few Colorado-based ski writers are respected as widely as Seth Masia. Seth is a gear expert, Level III ski instructor, renowned ski historian, and environmentalist.

Starting in 1974, Seth was a key editor and writer for SKI Magazine at the peak of its influence and pioneered online ski journalism. Through his work, he had the chance to meet most of the great American skiers of the 20th century. His tenure with SKI Magazine, his Presidency of the International Skiing History Association, along with numerous books, articles, and skiing-related internet accomplishments are notable.

Furthermore, Seth started teaching at the Vail Ski School in 1998, assisting older skiers in continuing their education. More recently, he has established a blog called SkiYoungerNow focused on low-torque, low-impact skiing techniques.

Seth’s leadership has been built on the work of his predecessors to create an unparalleled record of snow sports history. His work in preserving our shared snow sports history will be celebrated for years to come thanks to his efforts. In recent years, Seth has become involved in efforts to battle climate change and its effects on the snow sports industry, after seeing them firsthand.

The Hall of Fame celebration will take place on Sunday, August 27th at the Gerald Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Tickets start at just $50. The event is open to the public and family-friendly. Please go to our website to learn more: www.snowsportsmuseum.org.