Roberts’ bill to target commercial vehicle speeding, driving in left lane on I-70 passes

Colorado Senate Democrats on Friday issued the following press release on the Senate passage of a bipartisan bill sponsored Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, aimed at reducing accidents by commercial vehicles along Interstate 70:

Dylan Roberts

Bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, that would improve safety and keep traffic flowing on Colorado’s mountain highways earned Senate approval today.

SB24-100, also sponsored by Senator Perry Will, R-New Castle, would improve safety by allowing the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to establish a zone with double speeding fines for commercial drivers in Glenwood Canyon. The bill would also ban commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) from driving in the left lane on I-70 when there are three lanes in that direction, except to pass vehicles going under the speed limit in several key stretches where crashes are most frequent and disruptive.

“The last few winters on our mountain highways have been particularly challenging with way too many avoidable closures as the result of unprepared CMV drivers,” Roberts said. “We can’t control the weather, but avoidable crashes, spin-outs, and other accidents have unnecessarily closed our highways and hurt our economy by delaying the delivery of goods, negatively impacting tourism and the businesses in the mountains that rely on visitors, and causing lost time and frustration for the constituents I represent and every Coloradan that travels to the Western Slope. We can do better and this bipartisan bill will help immensely.”

According to CDOT, CMVs represent about 7 percent of traffic, but account for more than 52 percent of traffic incidents. Wrecks involving CMVs take nearly twice as long to clear as passenger incidents.

SB24-100 would further expand locations where CDOT may require traction equipment from parts of I-70 to key mountainous stretches of other state and U.S. highways, and it would give port of entry officers the powers of a peace officer when enforcing highway closures while directing CDOT to study additional locations for chain-up stations.

SB24-100 will now move to the House for further consideration. Track the bill’s progress HERE.