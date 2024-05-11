Ride in Remembrance for local first responders scheduled for May 15

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the annual Ride in Remembrance:

Eagle County’s emergency services personnel will gather May 15 for the annual “Ride in Remembrance,” which honors first responders who have died in the line of duty.

The ride will feature emergency vehicles from the county’s police, fire, ambulance and other first-response agencies. Civilians are invited to bring their motorcycles or classic cars to join the procession. All are welcome.

The ride begins at Freedom Park in Edwards. Participants will gather at the Mountain Recreation fieldhouse, and join in a brief ceremony at the memorial stone at the park.

The caravan will make its way up U.S. Highway 6, then get on Interstate 70 in EagleVail. The group will then go to the Main Vail exit, then circle back on South Frontage Road to Donovan Pavilion. Another ceremony will be held there at 11 a.m., followed by lunch grilled up by the Vail Public Works Department.

For more information email Perry Darby at the Vail Police Department, pdarby@vail.gov.