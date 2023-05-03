Unofficial results in for special district elections

Eagle County voters cast ballots in four different special district elections on Tuesday, with unofficial results in for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Eagle County Paramedic Services and EagleVail Metro District board (see press releases below). Results for Mountain Recreation District will be posted when available.

Cleveland, Smith Hymes, Warner elected to Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors.

Unofficial election results are below and also posted on our website.

For the Regular Election held for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District on the 2nd day of May 2023.

Ballots counted for the following candidates:

In Director District No. 2 for a FOUR-Year Term

Dick Cleveland 450 votes counted

In Director District No. 4 for a FOUR-Year Term

Christian E. Neuswanger 97 votes counted

Todd Williams 137 votes counted

Sarah Smith Hymes 307 votes counted

In Director District No. 6 for a FOUR-Year Term

Robert Warner, Jr. 396 votes counted

Michael C. Towler 151 votes counted

Official results will be available after the Canvass Board meets May 10 to certify the official abstract of votes cast at the election.

Kala Bettis and Dan Smith win seats on Eagle County Paramedic Services’ Board of Directors

EDWARDS, Colo.—May 2, 2023—Veronica Ross, designated election official for Eagle County Health Service District, announced today that Kala Bettis and Dan Smith have been unofficially elected by polling place ballot to serve on the District’s Board of Directors. Until any outstanding Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) ballots have been received (by May 11), these results are considered unofficial. Full results can be seen on the eaglecountyparamedics.com website. Eight candidates were nominated to fill two seats on the Board; these two elected Board members will serve four year terms.

“We were thrilled to see the amount of interest in our Board of Directors election and we’re grateful for the community interest,” said Brandon Daruna, CEO at Eagle County Paramedic Services. “Eagle County Paramedic Services is a vital part of our community and with a focus on mental health in the community and other key issues, our community is more aware than ever of our services and impact on community health.”

The five-member Board of Directors is responsible for conducting the affairs of the district in compliance with Colorado Revised Statutes. The Board of Directors has the legislative authority and power to establish policies and procedures that are in the best interest of the residents it serves.

Duties of the Board include ensuring that the district achieves its mission in an ethical, transparent, accountable and prudent manner. Each Board member is accountable for functions including setting and reviewing goals; asking voters to approve bond measures and local option levies for facilities and operations and reviewing and adopting the annual budget. All of these tasks are accomplished at board meetings and committee assignments through review of information, strategic planning, conversation and decision making. The board’s major responsibility is setting policy.

Hopkins and Copeland elected to EagleVail Metro District Board

The unofficial results of the election are as follows:



Fred Rumford 85 Votes Cast

Joanna Hopkins 92 Votes Cast

Dennis Saffell 72 Votes Cast

Terry Copeland 87 Votes Cast

William Wilder 23 Votes Cast



Hopkins and Copeland are elected to the EagleVail Metro District Board. The results will be verified and certified by the canvass board prior to May 16. Thank you all for your interest and participation. Please let me know if you have any questions.

