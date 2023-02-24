Report: Neguse has most bills signed into law

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse — a Democrat from Lafayette whose 2nd Congressional District includes Vail and the majority of Eagle County — recently issued the following press release on a report showing him to be one of the most effective lawmakers in Congress:

U.S. Rep. Neguse

In a report released last week by GovTrack.us, Congressman Joe Neguse was named the member of the House of Representatives with the most bills signed into law during the 117th Congress. Rep. Neguse introduced 13 bills that became law.

See Rep. Joe Neguse’s complete 2022 Report Card is available HERE.

“Coloradans know that the best way to build a better future is to do so together — by rolling up our sleeves, listening to each other, and working towards the common good. As a Representative for our great state it has been an honor to take the same approach in Washington D.C. and work to forge consensus on the consequential challenges we face,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “I am deeply humbled and proud of the fact that our office had more laws enacted than any other Member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 117th Congress. From bills providing resources to rural schools, expanding opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, strengthening ethics in government, improving wildfire mitigation and more, each of these laws will deliver for the people of Colorado.”

Rep. Neguse was also named the Member of the U.S. House with the most bills to garner bicameral support. He introduced more bills than any other Member of Colorado’s congressional delegation – ranking 3rd for most bills introduced by a Member of the House.

Each of the 13 bills penned by Rep. Neguse deliver real results for everyday Americans by lowering costs, creating better-paying jobs, and building safer communities. Working across party lines, Congressman Neguse, as Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, enacted the Amache National Historic Site Act in record time. He also successfully secured the enactment of legislation to better support forest and grassland restoration projects and to support rural and mountain communities. In June 2022, Rep. Neguse announced the successful enactment of three bills to strengthen American supply chains, small businesses, and cybersecurity. Rep. Neguse pursued legislation with a focus on promoting fair business and good governance. Over the last two years, Congressman Neguse introduced 99 bills and resolutions.

Background

Congressman Joe Neguse started his second term in Congress with a mandate to deliver results for Coloradans and the American people. He rose to the occasion – building a reputation as one of Congress’s most effective and successful legislators and securing key wins through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In 2022, he was elected as Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC), the lead messenger for the House Democratic Caucus, and the No. 5 elected spot on the leadership team.