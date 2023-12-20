Relévant Galleries to host grand opening party at new Vail location on Saturday
Relévant Galleries recently issued the following press release on its grand opening celebration on Saturday of its fourth location — this time in Vail:
Leading fine art gallery, Relévant Galleries, is announcing the upcoming opening of its fourth gallery location in Vail, Colorado. Opening December 23, 2023, the gallery will join its sister locations in Denver, Scottsdale and Park City.
The RG team is excited to bring their expertise in the art world to Vail, as they have already built up such an incredible list of clientele across the state of Colorado since opening their flagship location in Denver.
All Relévant Galleries locations are part of the larger AD Galleries family. AD Galleries is represented by a collection of 9 total galleries (and growing) in major resort towns across the country, including Aspen, Vail, Beaver Creek, Santa Fe, Scottsdale and now, Park City. With over 50 years of experience in the fine art business, representing world renowned as well as local artists. AD Galleries is dedicated to the support and patronage of fine art, and takes pride in their innate ability to work with both private and corporate collectors, as well as the tenured art connoisseur.
The gallery will be hosting a grand opening party on Saturday, December 23rd from 3-5PM (Aprés ski hour!) complete with light bites, a DJ, and more surprises.
The artists that will be showcased at Relévant Galleries Vail location include:
- Russell Young — Young is a British-American artist best known for his large-scale silk screen paintings examining cultural icons, the nature of fame, and the souring of the American Dream. He has become one of the most collected and sought after artists of our time. Celebrities and the most discriminating collectors like Abby Rosen, the Getty’s, David Hockney, Brad Pitt, Angelina jolie, Dvid Bowie and President Barack Obama have added Russell’s works to their collections.
- Paul Rousso — Rousso is an American contemporary artist, whose works are described as 21st century sculptural art dealing in ephemera and artifacts of an analog culture that is quickly disappearing into the past. Rousso’s fascination with paper — currency, advertising, newspapers, magazines — its history and use, its rise and fall, is an emblematic theme reflected frequently in his compositions. Despite the complexity of Rousso’s artistic output, the character and subject matter of the art is relatable to all citizens of the world, so much so that it practically jumps off the wall.
- Hamilton Aguiar — Aguiar is a Brazilian artist known for his serene landscape paintings created through a unique process of applying oil paint to a panel covered in reflective metal leaf and resin. He aims to capture the beauty and power of natural landscapes while providing a peaceful viewing experience. His paintings are characterised by expressive brushstrokes, bold colors, and an interplay of colors and shapes that convey emotion and energy. His works have received critical acclaim and are collected by private collectors and institutions worldwide.