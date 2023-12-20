Relévant Galleries to host grand opening party at new Vail location on Saturday

Relévant Galleries recently issued the following press release on its grand opening celebration on Saturday of its fourth location — this time in Vail:

Leading fine art gallery, Relévant Galleries, is announcing the upcoming opening of its fourth gallery location in Vail, Colorado. Opening December 23, 2023, the gallery will join its sister locations in Denver, Scottsdale and Park City.

The RG team is excited to bring their expertise in the art world to Vail, as they have already built up such an incredible list of clientele across the state of Colorado since opening their flagship location in Denver.

All Relévant Galleries locations are part of the larger AD Galleries family. AD Galleries is represented by a collection of 9 total galleries (and growing) in major resort towns across the country, including Aspen, Vail, Beaver Creek, Santa Fe, Scottsdale and now, Park City. With over 50 years of experience in the fine art business, representing world renowned as well as local artists. AD Galleries is dedicated to the support and patronage of fine art, and takes pride in their innate ability to work with both private and corporate collectors, as well as the tenured art connoisseur.

The gallery will be hosting a grand opening party on Saturday, December 23rd from 3-5PM (Aprés ski hour!) complete with light bites, a DJ, and more surprises.

The artists that will be showcased at Relévant Galleries Vail location include: