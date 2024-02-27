Ray Chen to play VPAC on March 19

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on renowned violinist Ray Chen playing the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Tuesday, March 19:

Fans and music critics say Ray Chen has achieved a level of mastery that enables him to make music you’ve heard many times before sound brand new. The acclaimed violinist and online personality is credited with redefining what it means to be a classical musician in the 21st century. Chen’s appearances regularly sell out as he draws an entirely new demographic to the theater thanks to his online popularity. The audience can expect a transcendent experience when Chen graces the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) stage on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

“Beyond his incredible musicianship and artistry, Ray Chen has a wonderful stage presence and personality, and he exudes warmth and passion through his performances,” said VPAC Executive Director Cameron Morgan. “With the violin as his tool, he is a global ambassador of classical music and his ability to connect with audiences is the perfect fit within the intimate setting of the VPAC.”

A child prodigy, Chen started learning the violin at age four and has since achieved remarkable success, appearing with leading orchestras around the world, including the London Philharmonic, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Orchestre National de France among many others. He has also performed at major media events, including France’s Bastille Day (live to 800,000 people), the Nobel Prize Concert in Stockholm (telecast across Europe) and the BBC Proms.

Chen’s body of work extends beyond the stage with his determination to break down the barriers between popular culture and classical music, using social media to reach a younger generation of listeners. Chen has been featured in the Forbes list of 30 most influential Asians under 30, appeared in the major online TV series “Mozart in the Jungle,” and enjoys a multi-year partnership with Giorgio Armani. He is an ambassador for SONY Electronics, a music consultant for Riot Games (the leading esports company known for League of Legends) and has appeared in Vogue magazine.

Chen recently co-founded Tonic, an independent startup that aims to motivate musicians and learners around the world to practice together. The app has helped Chen cultivate an engaged and supportive community, and his presence on social media makes him a pioneer in his efforts to interact with his audience, capitalizing on advancements in modern technology.

Chen was born in Taiwan and raised in Australia. He was accepted to the Curtis Institute of Music at age 15 where he studied with Aaron Rosand and was supported by Young Concert Artists. He currently plays the 1714 “Dolphin” Stradivarius violin, once owned by the famed violinist Jascha Heifetz, on loan from the Nippon Music Foundation. He likens playing the $10 million instrument to wielding Thor’s hammer.

Chen will perform Tartini Sonata in G minor “Devil’s Trill,” Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 7 in C minor; Bach Partita No. 3 in E major for Solo Violin; Bazzini La Ronde des Lutins; Dvorak Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor; and Corea Spain.

Chen will be accompanied by pianist Julio Elizalde during his performance at VPAC.

Ray Chen, violin is part of VPAC’s PICK 3/5/8 winter ticket package. Learn more at vilarpac.org/packages. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.