Radon risks in Eagle County: Over 45% of homes exceed safe levels

The University of Colorado Cancer Center Office of Community Outreach and Engagement recently issued the following press release on free radon testing kits:

Did you know radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers? For smokers, the risk is even higher. You can’t see, smell, or taste it, but radon can harm your health.

Radon is a gas found in soil and moves into the air through cracks in home foundations and walls. Radon levels are particularly high in Colorado due to the state’s geological makeup, with nearly half of all homes exceeding safe levels.

Testing your home is easy with a simple do-it-yourself radon test kit.

From 2005-2023, 3,308 do-it-yourself radon test kits have been used in Eagle County. There are an estimated 21,120 homes in Eagle County, so more homes should be tested for radon.

About 45% of homes tested for radon in EagleCounty have radon levels above the EPA action level of 4 pCi/L, meaning those homes should take steps to reduce dangerous radon levels. Don’t delay; order your FREE radon test today!

The University of Colorado Cancer Center Office of Community Outreach and Engagement and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are providing free radon test kits to Colorado residents, which can be ordered online while supplies last at https://bit.ly/COERadon.

For homes with elevated radon levels, CDPHE offers a low-income radon mitigation program for those in need of assistance. To learn more about radon, find a mitigation professional, or explore assistance options, visit www.ColoradoRadon.info.