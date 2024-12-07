Radamus ties career best with 8th place in Stifel Birds of Prey super-G

The U.S. Ski Team on Saturday issued the following press release on River Radamus of Edwards finishing 8th in the Stifel Birds of Prey super-G at Beaver Creek:

River Radamus

In the Stifel Birds of Prey super-G opener, hometown hero River Radamus snagged eighth place – on par with his personal best in the discipline. Teammate Ryan Cochran-Siegle was close behind in 11th after he handled another very strong recovery at the top of the course.

“The home crowd is so special. We can hear the crowd going crazy at the bottom,” said Radamus. “Everytime I come here I try to put on a show and inspire the next generation of skiers.”

It was yet another classic sunny day in Colorado for the super-G race as the world’s best men sped their way down the famed course. The course is extremely steep and widely known as one of the more challenging super-Gs on the circuit. Not only is it a difficult hill, but the set proved to be a challenge, with six of the first 10 racers not finishing the course. But as the day progressed, the other racers got word of the troubles and made it down to the finish line.

The winner of the day was last season’s super-G globe winner Swiss skier Marco Odermatt. Second place went to the French phenom Cyprien Sarrazin and Austrian Lukas Feurstein rounded out the podium in third.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle had a remarkable recovery in the downhill the day before and did it again in the super-G. At the very start of his run, his helmet hooked a gate which caused his goggles to fall down over his face. Cochran-Siegle tried to get his goggles back onto his helmet, losing a chunk of time. But he ripped the rest of the course, making up the second he lost up top and landed in 11th place.

“I came in too hard on that gate, but sometimes when you make that kind of mistake it’s easier to push yourself,” said Cochran-Siegle. “I did what I could and had some good skiing at the bottom.”

The rest of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team squad gave it their all on the course for the hometown crowd, with four landing in the top 30. Kyle Negomir finished in 19th and Bryce Bennett in 28th. Sam Morse just missed the points in 31st and Jared Goldberg in 37th. Erik Arvidsson and Wiley Maple did not finish but are ok.

The weekend is not over yet. The men’s giant slalom returns to the Stifel Birds of Prey course for the first time since Tommy Ford’s maiden victory in 2019.

RESULTS

Men’s super-G



HOW TO WATCH

Sunday, 12/8

12:00 p.m. ET – giant slalom, run 1 – LIVE on Outside TV

3:00 p.m. ET – giant slalom, run 2 – LIVE on Outside TV