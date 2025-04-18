Public invited to workshop on managing trees and shrubs April 26

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on a CSU Extension workshop on managing your forested land:

Join local experts and Derek Lowstuter, CSU Extension Agriculture Specialist, for a workshop on managing your forested land. Topics will include tree selection, planting and care, fire-wise practices, edible trees and shrubs for high elevations, and common tree insects and diseases. The session will include a 30-minute outdoor, hands-on activity, so please come prepared to be outside. The class costs $20 and includes lunch.



What: Eagle County Forestry Academy

Who: Public invited to attend

When: Saturday, April 26 from 10 am – 3 pm

Where: Eagle County Government Building (500 Broadway St., Eagle CO 81631)

Cost: $20

Register at: https://bit.ly/Eagle-Forestry-Academy