Postal workers, concerned community members to rally against service changes

It’s been a little over a year since RealVail.com ran a story with this headline: “Colorado lawmakers slam Postal Service for delivery issues in mountain towns” and things seemed to be getting better. But this month Real Vail sent a snail mail payment to a vendor that took nearly two weeks to arrive.

So it looks like we’re back to previous levels of USPS ineptitude and that, like many things in the new Trump economy, we’re regressing to COVID-Era incompetence. If you happened to be in Grand Junction Thursday, and ongoing USPS problems concern you, be sure to check out this worker rally at the Grand Junction Processing Plant (per an email press release):

Postal employees and community members concerned about ongoing changes to the United States Postal Service are gathering for a rally on Thursday, March 20th at 4:30 PM outside the Grand Junction Processing Plant (602 Burkey Street) to raise awareness about service reductions that disproportionately affect rural areas.

The rally comes as the Postal Service prepares to implement its Regional Transportation Optimization plan in May, which critics fear will further degrade mail delivery standards for communities that depend heavily on reliable postal services.

We have endured multiple price increases in recent years while service quality has simultaneously declined. Rural communities are bearing the brunt of these changes, and the situation could worsen with additional modifications being considered for the future.

The Rally will focus on several concerning trends:

Implementation of Regional Transportation Optimization beginning in May 2025

Multiple postage price increases occurring twice yearly

Declining service standards despite higher costs

Disproportionate negative impact on rural communities

Postal employees and community members are encouraged to attend the rally to learn more about these developments and their potential impacts on local mail service. Organizers hope to inform the public about these changes and encourage civic engagement around postal policy issues.

Event Details:

What: Hands Off Our Public Postal Service Rally

When: Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 4:30 PM

Where: Grand Junction Processing Plant, 602 Burkey Street, Grand Junction, CO