Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Please don’t donate to RealVail.com, but do give, if you can, to these other worthy websites, journalists

By
December 19, 2022, 6:31 pm

This is the rare entreaty from a journalist this time of year not asking for financial contributions to continue my reporting. Instead, I’m asking loyal RealVail.com readers to give to other media outlets I trust and partner with across the state.

The reason I’m tapping the fundraising brakes is because I’ll be working feverishly in 2023 to at long last finish two book projects I’ve had in the works for way too long, meaning RealVail.com will be placed on the backburner for the time being.

The O Zone by David O. Williams
The O. Zone

I’ll keep it as real as possible with some original reporting on topics I care deeply about – immigration, energy, the environment, politics, transportation and the ski industry – but for the most part I’ll be relying on other trusted outlets for articles they provide free of charge.

The two sites I work with the most — selling them some of my own freelance stories occasionally, but mostly reposting their critical reporting on a wide range of topics – are Colorado Newsline and the Colorado Times Recorder. Donate to them here and here.

I also highly recommend the Colorado Sun, which I do not work with on a freelance basis, but is a site comprised primarily of former Denver Post reporters who have an enormous amount of experience covering the state on issues we should all care deeply about. Unfortunately, they do not allow full reposts of stories, but they’re still very worthy of your support.

The Sun’s Jason Blevins, who lives in Eagle, is the best ski industry and mountain-town reporter in the state, and his Outsider newsletter delves deeply into the issues that matter the most for those of us living in the Colorado high country.

Similarly, former Vail Trail editor Allen Best is a must-read for people concerned about climate change and hoping for commonsense policy in the shift to renewable energy. His Big Pivots newsletter does offer free content to websites like mine, and you can donate to his reporting here.

Aspen Journalism is another website worth support that I’ve worked with in the past on critical water stories. They do not offer full reposting to sites like mine, but they do support longtime, experienced journalists and well-connected freelancers. Donate to them here.

I also highly recommend Writers on the Range, which offers up free opinion articles, mostly on environmental issues and public lands, to dozens of print publications across the West. I’ve worked with WOTR in the past, and they do what they can to support freelance journalists. Support them here.

Finally, if you’re interested in the ever-shifting Colorado media landscape and who can best tell your story or dig into a hot topic you feel is being underreported by the struggling mainstream media, subscribe to the Substack newsletter of Corey Hutchins, “Inside the News in Colorado.”

All of these media models are part of a growing trend of experienced, longtime journalists forging out on their own or teaming up with others to provider alternative news platforms that then – in various ways – offer their articles for publication in struggling print outlets or online.

I shudder to think where we’d be as a state without the invaluable reporting these nontraditional media platforms provide. I know there are other good journalists out there doing their all to keep the public informed and speak truth to power. Please let me know of others I should add to my list of suggested donations. I also implore readers to seek out and research reporters they can trust on topics they care about and support them directly if they can.

And RealVail.com will be back with a vengeance in 2024, just in time for the most critical presidential election of our collective lifetimes (aren’t they all?). I’m proud of some of my reporting in 2022 on state legislative racescongressional racesrailroad issues and more.

RealVail.com asked tough questions and got some tough answers in pivotal political races that helped shape the overall narrative of the 2022 midterm election in Colorado, and I’ll dig in even deeper in 2024. Thanks, as always, for your support and readership.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

David O. Williams

Managing Editor at RealVail
David O. Williams is the editor and co-founder of RealVail.com and has had his awarding-winning work (see About Us) published in more than 75 newspapers and magazines around the world, including 5280 Magazine, American Way Magazine (American Airlines), the Anchorage Daily News (Alaska), the Anchorage Daily Press (Alaska), Aspen Daily News, Aspen Journalism, the Aspen Times, Beaver Creek Magazine, the Boulder Daily Camera, the Casper Star Tribune (Wyoming), the Chicago Tribune, Colorado Central Magazine, the Colorado Independent (formerly Colorado Confidential), Colorado Newsline, Colorado Politics (formerly the Colorado Statesman), Colorado Public News, the Colorado Springs Gazette, the Colorado Springs Independent, the Colorado Statesman (now Colorado Politics), the Colorado Times Recorder, the Cortez Journal, the Craig Daily Press, the Curry Coastal Pilot (Oregon), the Daily Trail (Vail), the Del Norte Triplicate (California), the Denver Daily News, the Denver Gazette, the Denver Post, the Durango Herald, the Eagle Valley Enterprise, the Eastside Journal (Bellevue, Washington), ESPN.com, Explore Big Sky (Mont.), the Fort Morgan Times (Colorado), the Glenwood Springs Post-Independent, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, the Greeley Tribune, the Huffington Post, the King County Journal (Seattle, Washington), the Kingman Daily Miner (Arizona), KUNC.org (northern Colorado), LA Weekly, the Las Vegas Sun, the Leadville Herald-Democrat, the London Daily Mirror, the Moab Times Independent (Utah), the Montgomery Journal (Maryland), the Montrose Daily Press, The New York Times, the Parent’s Handbook, Peaks Magazine (now Epic Life), People Magazine, Powder Magazine, the Pueblo Chieftain, PT Magazine, the Rio Blanco Herald Times (Colorado), Rocky Mountain Golf Magazine, the Rocky Mountain News, RouteFifty.com (formerly Government Executive State and Local), the Salt Lake Tribune, SKI Magazine, Ski Area Management, SKIING Magazine, the Sky-Hi News, the Steamboat Pilot & Today, the Sterling Journal Advocate (Colorado), the Summit Daily News, United Hemispheres (United Airlines), Vail/Beaver Creek Magazine, Vail en Español, Vail Health Magazine, Vail Valley Magazine, the Vail Daily, the Vail Trail, Westword (Denver), Writers on the Range and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Williams is also the founder, publisher and editor of RealVail.com and RockyMountainPost.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *