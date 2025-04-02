Partners to share preliminary concepts for West Lionshead area in Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the public rollout of preliminary plans for a fourth Vail Mountain ski-area portal in West Lionshead:

The Town of Vail, Vail Resorts and East West Partners will share preliminary concepts for a fourth base area west of Lionshead at open houses taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 7 and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8 at the Grand View Room, located on the top level of the Lionshead Parking Structure. Parking in the structure is free for one hour and free for vehicles that enter after 3 p.m.

The concepts will be used to update the Lionshead Redevelopment Master Plan and were developed following community input received in the fall of 2024. The project is anticipated to feature access to the resort’s 5,317 acres of terrain, plus include new lodging, restaurants, boutiques and skier services, as well as community benefits such as workforce housing, public spaces, transit and parking. Representatives from all three entities will be present to listen and gather feedback.

Those who are unable to attend one of the open houses can share ideas via email to Kevin Murphy, Vice President of Real Estate Development for East West Partners Vail Valley, at kmurphy@ewpartners.com.

