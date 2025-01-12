Park City’s Macuga wins first World Cup race as Vonn finishes fourth

Lauren Macuga celebrates her first win in St. Anton. (Getty Images)

Park City’s Lauren Macuga, who performed so well in Beaver Creek last month, won her first-ever World Cup race on Sunday — a super-G in St. Anton, Austria — as former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn finished just off the podium in fourth at the age of 40. Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski Team:

Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete Lauren Macuga won her first ever World Cup in the St. Anton super-G, marking her first podium and the first time any U.S. woman has won a super-G in St. Anton. Lindsey Vonn also continued her impressive comeback with a fourth-place finish — just off the podium.

“I can’t believe it, this is so exciting!” said Macuga. “I don’t think anything has settled in. I am waiting for it to hit me. This is something I have been dreaming about forever.”

The weather was brisk and overcast for the second day of women’s speed. After a solid day of downhill the day before, the women were fired up and ready to execute on super-G day. It was an exciting day on the track with some close misses to the net and interchanging leaderboard moments, but no one held a candle to Macuga.

From the start, Macuga had the course on lock, remaining in the green at each interval and continuing to build. The finish suddenly went silent as they saw Macuga coming down, ready to overtake the top step. She crossed the line over a half-second into the lead, giving her classic dance in the finish as the emotions started to settle in on what she had just done.

“Normally you hear the roar of the crowd when crossing the finish line and it was kind of silent and I was like oh no maybe I did really bad, but I knew I was charging,” said Macuga. “Seeing the green light I was like no way. It did not feel real. It still does not feel real. I am looking at the scoreboard in disbelief.”

Next it was Vonn. The light started to shift, creating a very dark and bumpy course. Regardless, Vonn charged in line for a podium-level performance. The whole crowd was on the edge of their seats as she crossed the line into fourth place for another incredible performance as she makes her World Cup comeback.

“It was a crazy run today. It was really bumpy, it was sunny, then it got dark,” said Vonn. “But it was a really good step forward. This is something I am really proud of and I am also really proud of Lauren. It is really nice to be a part of such a fun team. It’s great to see another American on top of the podium.”

It was not just a day for Macuga and Vonn, but the whole team. The other women could not be more proud of their teammate as they tackled Macuga to the ground once they found her in the finish. The women’s speed team has found a new groove and plans to continue this feeling the rest of the season.

Stifel U.S. Ski Team athletes Jackie Wiles and Keely Cashman also landed in the points in 24th and 28th, respectively. Tricia Mangan and Halely Culter ended up in 33rd and 39th. Bella Wright and Breezy Johnson did not finish but are OK.

The women will now take this momentum to a team favorite in Cortina, Italy for a downhill and super-G, Jan. 18-19.

