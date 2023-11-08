Paid parking to kick in for Vail Village, Lionshead as both gondolas set to open at Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on paid parking at both municipal parking garages starting Friday, Nov. 10, with the official opening of Vail Mountain for the 2023-24 snow-riding season. Both the EagleBahn Gondola in Lionshead and Gondola One in Vail Village will reportedly be available on opening day.

Paid parking in Vail’s parking structures and outlying lots will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2023-2024 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Nov. 10. Town of Vail bus service will also increase.

To see this year’s rates and rate calendar, visit www.vailgov.com/winterparking. To help alleviate parking challenges, the town has designated peak and non-peak parking days. Most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting in mid-December through March, as well as several holidays, are designated as peak days. Parking rates will be higher on those days. In addition, daily rates still include one free hour of parking depending on time of entry. Parking remains free for vehicles that enter the structure after 3 p.m. and exit by 4 a.m.

The town’s parking passes are available for purchase online at www.vailgov.com/parkingpasses and provide discounts for employees and locals over the standard daily rates. If you had an Eagle County or Vail Local pass, the pass will auto-renew and the fee will be waived. New this year, the Eagle County and Vail Local passes will be pay at exit with a credit card. Passholders will need to download a new QR code as last year’s codes will not work. Passes also include two free hours of parking on non-peak days, depending on time of entry. Those who need help navigating the online system can call 970-479-2104 or visit the Town of Vail’s Parking Pass Office from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road. Because employee and local passes require verification, it can take up to three business days for these passes to be issued so parkers are asked to plan ahead.

Those with remaining balances on the winter 21/22 value cards can also come to the parking office to receive reimbursement, bring your old value card or an ID. Amounts of up to $100 will be paid out in cash. Value card holders with balances over $100 will be mailed a check.

To coincide with the opening of Vail Mountain, Vail Transit will add service to West Vail, Lionsridge Loop and Ford Park for the early winter, prior to implementation of the full winter schedule on Dec. 11. At peak times of day, West Vail Express buses will depart the Transportation Center every 15 minutes throughout the early winter schedule.

For information on parking operations such as rates and locations, call 970-479-2445. Information on parking passes including costs and descriptions can be found at www.vailgov.com/parking. For information on bus schedules, call 970-479-2178 or visit www.vailgov.com/transportation-services.

Click here for more information