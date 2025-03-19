Opinion: Utah, LDS church embraces Trump as Colorado fights for freedom

An oil tanker truck in Utah’s Uinta Basin (David O. Williams photo).

Utah and Colorado are in some ways sisters. They share a border of over 200 miles, are both world-renowned skiing destinations that straddle the beautiful and rugged Colorado Plateau, and both revere the mighty Colorado River that passes through them on its way to the sea.

But they could not be farther apart when it comes to the new administration and its current and promised actions regarding open lands and environmental protections. One embraces it, the other is girding its loins against it.

Why?

I lived in Utah for nearly 40 years. I mostly loved it. I love the stark Great Basin, the rugged Uinta Mountains and the sky-piercing Wasatch. I am at home in the rugged canyons of the Colorado Plateau that are richly adorned with painted and etched images left by 10,000 years of occupation by Native people. The river-carved canyons frighten and inspire me, and the harsh deserts broil and cleanse my soul. I worked for much of that time for the state of Utah, and came to realize that the only reason Utah is not an environmental wasteland ruled by an iron-fisted theocracy is that it is part of the United States of America.

Utah was founded in the mid 1800s by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fleeing religious persecution. The church played a large role in the politics and policies of the state, and still does. It dominates politics in the state at every level, state and federal. With such power, the state’s position on social issues is heavily slanted toward LDS preferences, often referred to as “Utah values.” Non-members feel restrictions on alcohol sales and consumption, business on Sunday and sex education, and gender roles are somewhat oppressive, but do not make life intolerable.

The real influence of the LDS Church comes in areas such as environmental protection.

In addition to being a religious institution, the LDS Church is business juggernaut. One of the largest corporations in Utah, with an investment portfolio alone totaling over $56 billion, the church runs the state of Utah as an extension of its business empire. And like all billionaires, the church abhors governmental restrictions on its ability to grow and increase profits.

The primary reason Utah has wild lands and open spaces is because the citizens of the United States of America, not Utah, control most of the land in the state. Utah, like many Western states, is made up of mostly federal land, land that has protections against unmitigated development. Were it up to Utah politicians, those restrictions would be lessened, and perhaps largely eliminated. They look forward to having federal lands opened up for drilling, mining, logging, and even sale to the state to be subdivided and sold off to private interests.

Which is why Utah politicians love President Donald Trump. Oh, his dishonesty, adultery, sexual misconduct, self-centeredness, vanity, and criminal convictions fly in the face of LDS values, but the bottom line is that the church, meaning its business enterprise, supports his policies of profit over all, so the citizens voted for him. Overwhelmingly. Gov. Spencer Cox even ordered flags being flown at half-staff in honor of the passing of President Jimmy Carter be raised to celebrate the inauguration of Trump.

And now, Utah is getting what it wants. Free reign for developers with few environmental restrictions. National Park and forest rangers fired. National monuments shrunken or eliminated. Exploitation gone wild. The administration’s explicit jingo is “drill baby drill.” There will be few remaining federal protections. Human rights advocates, political groups, and public lands warriors are working to stave off the onslaught, but they face a steep uphill battle. There will be few federal protections. Unfortunately, Utah, for those who love wild lands, open spaces, clean air and water, and freedom, may become well-nigh uninhabitable.

While I lived for years in Utah, I now live in neighboring Colorado. And the tables have turned. The cowboy boot is on the other foot.

I am now counting on my state to protect me from the federal government. And our elected officials are moving to do just that. Gov. Jared Polis is meeting with other like-minded governors to organize opposition to attacks on our people and lands. Colorado voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion. Citizens are meeting to find ways to armor ourselves against coming infringements on freedoms. We are forming committees to help protect our neighbors who might be immigrants, gay, trans, Muslim, Jewish, different. We are working with various organizations to build a bulwark against the coming onslaught. With our state government leading the opposition, we have some hope of meaningful resistance.

Protests in both states are growing in opposition to administration policies, although Utah’s officials are inclined to thwart, rather than bolster, the desires of their citizens. We all must look to the future, future in which the government assures our freedoms, not usurps them. A future in which the federal government once again protects our environment and open lands. Colorado will stand and fight for a livable, healthy, safe future, a future in which, not unintentionally, Utah is once again habitable.

Editor’s note: Kevin T. Jones is a recovering archaeologist and writer who lives off-grid in southwest Colorado. He served as Utah’s state archaeologist for 17 years. This opinion column first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.