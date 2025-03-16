Opinion: Trump’s new McCarthyism aims to foster fear, control at colleges, universities

Roy Cohn, once an attorney and confidant of Donald Trump, talking to Sen. Joseph McCarthy (right), circa 1954. Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

I got an unexpected email last week from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It referenced the Prevention Research Center at the University of Minnesota, where I lead work to promote healthy eating and wellbeing among children. The email was notification of a survey for grantees, unlike any I’d seen before in my 20+ years as a researcher, with questions like:

“Can you confirm that your organization does not work with entities associated with communist, socialist, or totalitarian parties, or any party that espouses anti-American beliefs?”

“What impact does this project have on protecting religious minorities, promoting religious freedom, and combating Christian persecution?”

“Is your organization compliant with the latest Mexico City Policy?”

Responses were mandated by midnight the following day, just over 24 hours later. The urgency — and implied threat to our work — seemed designed to sow fear and uncertainty.

Prior to receiving funding in 2024, our work and team were scrutinized through multiple layers of scientific and administrative review. Our institution provided all necessary government assurances. There were no doubts raised about our work or the context in which we do it.

The questions seemed to be less about our work, and more about advancing an unpredictable and politically motivated agenda in the realm of scientific research.

As in psychological warfare — where destabilization is sought through confusion, fear, and mistrust — our current climate of chaos and apprehension has gripped researchers, federal workers, and Americans who rely on the government. Policies change without warning, leaving us scrambling to comply with conflicting directives. Uncertainty reigns — many of us aren’t sure if our next project will be delayed, canceled or targeted as an example of defiance.

Last week, $400 million in federal funding granted to Columbia University was canceled due to accusations the university failed to address antisemitism on campus. The University of Minnesota was named as one of five universities under similar investigation by the Trump administration in February. As of March 10th, 60 colleges and universities have been named as subjects of investigation. Ostensibly about protecting Jewish students and faculty, these investigations and enforcement actions could in reality be intended to stifle and ultimately censor speech that isn’t aligned with Trump’s political ideology.

The president’s unpredictable, often unexplained policy changes affect us all. The CDC’s ability to respond to outbreaks of diseases like flu, Ebola, and COVID-19 has been severely hindered since firing 700 staffers, with many more layoffs likely coming soon. Firings, cuts and funding freezes at the NIH have stalled critical research on diseases like cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s. These setbacks undermine American health and threaten economic growth, as every $1 invested in NIH generates $2.46. The dismantling of federal training programs and university infrastructure weakens future generations of skilled workers — doctors, engineers, teachers and others we need to drive economic growth, compete globally, and solve complex problems.

Compounding today’s uncertainty is the president’s lack of tolerance for dissent. History shows us the dangers of suppressing opposing views. McCarthyism, for example, fueled a climate of suspicion and alarm in the 1950s, when dissenters were targeted for their political beliefs. Intellectuals were among the first targets in Nazi Germany, seen as threats to Hitler’s narratives and his consolidation of power. More recent events in Turkey and Russia show how governments that target dissenters create a climate where citizens are afraid to speak out or pursue truth. An atmosphere of trepidation and uncertainty breaks down society’s intellectual foundations, ensuring no one challenges those in power. Importantly, advancement and innovation hinge on our ability to foster a vibrant marketplace of ideas; when diverse ideas are no longer allowed, progress falters.

Whether it’s sudden inquisitions, unexplained policy changes, on-again/off-again tariffs or constant threat of job loss, these actions seem designed to foster fear and control. This isn’t about efficiency; it’s about consolidating power and undermining institutions that hold the government accountable.

If we don’t act now, we risk losing the institutions that keep our society open, informed and free. We cannot afford to stay silent while the foundations of our public institutions are eroded. The future of American democracy depends on it.

Editor’s note: Melissa Laska, PhD, is a McKnight Distinguished Professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. This opinion column first appeared on Minnesota Reformer, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Minnesota Reformer maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor J. Patrick Coolican for questions: info@minnesotareformer.com.