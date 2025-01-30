Opinion: Pragmatic workforce housing evidenced at Edwards Riverpark project

Most residents acknowledge that Eagle County is at a crossroads, grappling with housing shortages and a childcare crisis that threatens the ongoing vitality of our community. Against this backdrop, the Edwards Riverpark project emerges as an opportunity to help address these critical challenges with thoughtful, in-fill development. Situated on the site of a former gravel pit, this project seeks to transform an underutilized space into a neighborhood that blends housing, childcare, environmental stewardship, and community infrastructure.

Chris Romer

The Edwards Riverpark development is a case study of turning a brownfield site into a community asset. What was once a gravel pit and concrete batch plant will become a thriving residential hub. This transformation underscores the potential of adaptive reuse, where land previously neglected is reimagined as a cornerstone for local growth.

With over 66% of the 53-acre site preserved as open space and wetlands, the proposed project respects the natural environment while accommodating community needs. Wildlife corridors, wetland buffers, and a conservation easement ensure the preservation of Eagle County’s natural beauty. Seasonal closures protect migratory patterns, while new boardwalk piers offer the public controlled access to these ecological treasures.

At its heart, Edwards Riverpark helps to address our housing shortage with a robust mix of deed-restricted units, catering to a range of income levels. Of the 440 units planned, 270 are deed-restricted, ensuring long-term affordability for Eagle County’s workforce. By providing 90 rental units capped at 80%-100% of the area median income and 98 for-sale units, the project offers diverse options for locals.

An innovative funding model—a 1% real estate transfer fee on all home sales—ensures a continuous revenue stream dedicated to supporting attainable housing in perpetuity. This approach reflects a commitment to sustainable, community-focused solutions.

Access to affordable childcare is a pressing issue in Eagle County, and Edwards Riverpark is poised to make an impact. The project includes a 10,000-square-foot childcare center—far surpassing the originally required 2,500 square feet. With additional outdoor space, this facility will relocate an established childcare provider to a state-of-the-art center, accommodating more families and providing much-needed support to working parents.

Edwards Riverpark goes beyond housing to also invest in local infrastructure. A $5 million roundabout at Highway 6 and Lake Creek Road—fully funded by the developers—will improve traffic flow and safety for residents. Enhancements to transit facilities, including new shelters and bike racks, encourage sustainable commuting options and align with regional transit authority goals.

The Edwards Riverpark project aligns closely with the Climate Action Collaborative’s goals, emphasizing energy-efficient design and environmentally friendly practices. The development’s parking redesign—replacing underground garages with multi-deck structures—promotes groundwater recharge and minimizes ecological disruption. On-street parking and transit-oriented design further reduce the community’s carbon footprint.

This project – much like others including Timber Ridge Village – exemplifies the power of collaboration between developers and community stakeholders. New developments such as Edwards Riverpark are more than a housing project; it is a blueprint for sustainable, community-driven growth. It balances the urgent need for workforce housing and childcare with a deep respect for the natural environment and a commitment to long-term community benefits. All while doing so with in-fill development, transit-oriented communities, and deed restrictions to help our community remain viable and sustainable into the future.

As Eagle County continues to grow, and our need for affordable and attainable housing becomes increasingly dire, we are fortunate to have projects like Edwards Riverpark that offer a vision of how thoughtful planning and innovative design can create a brighter future for all.

Editor’s note: Chris Romer is president & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, 3-time national chamber of the year. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com