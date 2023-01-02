Omnibus spending bill included millions for Eagle County mental health, trails, water

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Late last month, the office of Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet issued the below press release on his yes vote on the Senate version of the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus funding bill, which included significant federal dollars for Eagle County projects.
The corresponding Senate committee approved $2.705 million for Vail Health’s Inpatient Behavioral Health Facility, $2 million for the Town of Minturn for a Water Treatment Plant, and $2 million for the Eagle Valley Trail.
Here’s the press release from Bennet’s office:
Washington, D.C. –– Today (Dec. 21), Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that he secured over $119 million for 82 Colorado projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) omnibus funding bill through the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) process. Overall, Colorado will welcome $178 million for Colorado projects this year.
The Senate released the text of the omnibus earlier today and is expected to pass the bill later this week. The bill will then head to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“From upgrading water infrastructure to increasing access to affordable housing to investing in minority-owned businesses, these projects will help meet the needs of Coloradans and continue our work of building an economy that works for everyone and every community,” said Bennet. “For the second year in a row, this process has empowered Coloradans to tell Congress directly about the challenges their communities face and how Washington can be a better partner. I’m pleased to help bring this funding to over eighty projects across our state.”
In addition to 82 Congressionally Directed Spending projects in Colorado, Bennet also secured funding for major Colorado priorities, including:
· $5 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
· $1.93 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation, including $186 million to fund Western drought programs under the WIIN Act.
· $941 million for the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s conservation operations.
· $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, including $8 million for the Rio Grande National Forest and $3.4 million for the Pike and San Isabel National Forest.
· $748 million for the Colorado River Water Quality Improvement project.
· $515 million for the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program to offset lost property tax revenue to counties with significant federal lands.
· $324 million for COPS Hiring grants to support the hiring of approximately 1800 officers nationwide.
· $225 million to address PFAS contamination on military bases and in neighboring communities.
· $160 million for NREL facilities and infrastructure, a $20 million increase from FY22.
· $20 million for University Consortium for Space Technology research.
· $14 million for a Fire Station Support Building at Fort Carson.
· $10.1 million for the Arkansas Valley Conduit.
· $505,000 for the Amache National Historic Site operations and 5 full staff.
The 82 projects Bennet helped secure in the FY23 omnibus funding bill include:
|PROJECT
|RECIPIENT
|LOCATION
|AMOUNT
|REQUESTED BY
|Access to Justice Initiatives for Rural Colorado
|Colorado Access to Justice Commission
|Statewide
|$627,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Affordable Housing Modular Factory
|City of Boulder Department of Housing & Human Services
|Boulder, CO
|$506,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Archway Communities Park Hill Campus Rehabilitation
|Archway Housing & Services
|Denver, CO
|$3,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|AuMHC Acute Care Center Construction
|Aurora Community Mental Health Center
|Aurora, CO
|$2,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, Crow
|Beulah Water Works District for Raw Water Storage
|Beulah Water Works District
|Beulah, CO
|$380,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Black Economic Opportunity
|AYA Foundation
|Denver, CO
|$145,000
|Bennet
|Building Apprenticeship Pathways in Education and Health Care
|CareerWise
|Statewide
|$1,500,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado Truck Package
|Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado
|Statewide
|$1,050,000
|Bennet
|Career Pathways Program for Essential Frontline Healthcare Workers in Colorado
|Banner Health Foundation
|Larimer, Logan, Morgan, and Weld Counties
|$717,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Central Corridor Rail Replacement
|Regional Transportation District (RTD)
|Denver, CO
|$4,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, DeGette
|Chaffee County North-End Public Safety Complex
|Chaffee County Government
|Buena Vista, CO
|$1,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Child Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region Co-Location Capital Campaign
|Children’s Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region (DBA Safe Passage)
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$360,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Child and Youth Behavioral Health Workforce Pathway Initiative
|Children’s Hospital Colorado
|Aurora, CO
|$668,313
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, Crow
|City of Aurora for a Waterline Replacement Program
|City of Aurora
|Aurora, CO
|$2,800,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, Crow
|City of Delta for North Delta Waterline Replacement
|City of Delta
|Delta County
|$380,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Clarion Inn Hotel
|Colorado Coalition for the Homeless
|Denver, CO
|$4,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, DeGette
|Clean Energy for Facilities Project
|City of Northglenn, CO
|Northglenn, CO
|$800,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Cleo Parker Campus Expansion
|Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
|Denver, CO
|$1,000,000
|Bennet
|Clifton Community Campus Early Childhood Education Training Center
|Mesa County
|Clifton, CO
|$2,500,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Colorado State Forest Service for Creating Resilient Forests in Colorado
|Colorado State Forest Service
|Statewide
|$3,464,000
|Bennet
|Conejos Cooperative Project Reservoir
|Bureau of Reclamation
|Antonito, CO
|$3,000,000
|Bennet
|Craig Energy Center Feasibility Study
|Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Inc.
|Craig, CO
|$200,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, Perlmutter
|Creating a Housing and Services Hub for Youth and Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness: Renovation and Expansion of The Source
|TGTHR
|Boulder, CO
|$2,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Denver and Arapahoe Disposal Site Renewable Natural Gas
|City and County of Denver
|Aurora, CO
|$150,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Denver District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Unit Project
|Denver Mayor’s Office
|Denver, CO
|$178,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|DPL Youth Empowerment Center
|The City and County of Denver
|Denver, CO
|$750,000
|Bennet, DeGette
|Denver Sheriff Department Housing Navigation Program
|Denver Mayor’s Office
|Denver, CO
|$750,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Denver Sheriff Department Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion Program
|Denver Mayor’s Office
|Denver, CO
|$1,650,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Denver’s Community-Based Violence Intervention Program
|Denver Mayor’s Office
|Denver, CO
|$799,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Dr. Felix Gilbert King’s Crossing Affordable Housing
|Restoration Christian Ministries
|Aurora, CO
|$3,000,000
|Bennet
|Eagle County Government Eagle Valley Trail
|Eagle County Government
|Wolcott, CO
|$2,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, Neguse
|Economic Development for Black Communities
|Black Business Initiative
|Denver, CO
|$800,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|El Paso County LED Retrofit Energy Efficiency Project
|El Paso County
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$445,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Faro 3D crime and accident scene scanner
|City of Thornton
|Thornton, CO
|$102,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Haxtun Health Main Street Clinic
|Haxtun Hospital District
|Haxtun, CO
|$2,000,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|I-70 Remnant Parcels for Community Restoration
|Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, Inc
|Denver, CO
|$1,550,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper
|Increased Access to Dental, Mammography/Radiology Services
|Denver Health and Hospital Authority
|Denver, CO
|$2,200,000
|Bennet, Hickenlooper, DeGette