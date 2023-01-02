Widgetized Section

Omnibus spending bill included millions for Eagle County mental health, trails, water

By
January 2, 2023, 10:02 am

Late last month, the office of Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet issued the below press release on his yes vote on the Senate version of the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus funding bill, which included significant federal dollars for Eagle County projects.

Sen. Michael Bennet.
Sen. Bennet

The corresponding Senate committee approved $2.705 million for Vail Health’s Inpatient Behavioral Health Facility, $2 million for the Town of Minturn for a Water Treatment Plant, and $2 million for the Eagle Valley Trail.

Here’s the press release from Bennet’s office:

Washington, D.C. –– Today (Dec. 21), Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that he secured over $119 million for 82 Colorado projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) omnibus funding bill through the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) process. Overall, Colorado will welcome $178 million for Colorado projects this year. 

The Senate released the text of the omnibus earlier today and is expected to pass the bill later this week. The bill will then head to the U.S. House of Representatives. 

“From upgrading water infrastructure to increasing access to affordable housing to investing in minority-owned businesses, these projects will help meet the needs of Coloradans and continue our work of building an economy that works for everyone and every community,” said Bennet. “For the second year in a row, this process has empowered Coloradans to tell Congress directly about the challenges their communities face and how Washington can be a better partner. I’m pleased to help bring this funding to over eighty projects across our state.” 

In addition to 82 Congressionally Directed Spending projects in Colorado, Bennet also secured funding for major Colorado priorities, including:

·        $5 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). 

·        $1.93 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation, including $186 million to fund Western drought programs under the WIIN Act. 

·        $941 million for the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s conservation operations. 

·        $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, including $8 million for the Rio Grande National Forest and $3.4 million for the Pike and San Isabel National Forest.

·        $748 million for the Colorado River Water Quality Improvement project. 

·        $515 million for the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program to offset lost property tax revenue to counties with significant federal lands. 

·        $324 million for COPS Hiring grants to support the hiring of approximately 1800 officers nationwide.

·        $225 million to address PFAS contamination on military bases and in neighboring communities.

·        $160 million for NREL facilities and infrastructure, a $20 million increase from FY22. 

·        $20 million for University Consortium for Space Technology research. 

·        $14 million for a Fire Station Support Building at Fort Carson.

·        $10.1 million for the Arkansas Valley Conduit.

·        $505,000 for the Amache National Historic Site operations and 5 full staff. 

The 82 projects Bennet helped secure in the FY23 omnibus funding bill include:

PROJECTRECIPIENTLOCATIONAMOUNT REQUESTED BY 
Access to Justice Initiatives for Rural ColoradoColorado Access to Justice CommissionStatewide$627,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Affordable Housing Modular FactoryCity of Boulder Department of Housing & Human ServicesBoulder, CO$506,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Archway Communities Park Hill Campus RehabilitationArchway Housing & ServicesDenver, CO$3,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
AuMHC Acute Care Center ConstructionAurora Community Mental Health CenterAurora, CO$2,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper, Crow
Beulah Water Works District for Raw Water StorageBeulah Water  Works DistrictBeulah, CO$380,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Black Economic OpportunityAYA FoundationDenver, CO$145,000Bennet
Building Apprenticeship Pathways in Education and Health CareCareerWiseStatewide$1,500,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado Truck PackageCare and Share Food Bank for Southern ColoradoStatewide$1,050,000Bennet
Career Pathways Program for Essential Frontline Healthcare Workers in ColoradoBanner Health FoundationLarimer, Logan, Morgan, and Weld Counties$717,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Central Corridor Rail ReplacementRegional Transportation District (RTD)Denver, CO$4,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper, DeGette
Chaffee County North-End Public Safety ComplexChaffee County GovernmentBuena Vista, CO$1,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Child Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region Co-Location Capital CampaignChildren’s Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region (DBA Safe Passage)Colorado Springs, CO$360,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Child and Youth Behavioral Health Workforce Pathway InitiativeChildren’s Hospital ColoradoAurora, CO$668,313Bennet, Hickenlooper, Crow
City of Aurora for a Waterline Replacement ProgramCity of AuroraAurora, CO$2,800,000Bennet, Hickenlooper, Crow
City of Delta for North Delta Waterline ReplacementCity of DeltaDelta County$380,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Clarion Inn HotelColorado  Coalition for the HomelessDenver, CO$4,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper, DeGette
Clean Energy for Facilities ProjectCity of Northglenn, CONorthglenn, CO$800,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Cleo Parker Campus ExpansionCleo Parker Robinson DanceDenver, CO$1,000,000Bennet
Clifton Community Campus Early Childhood Education Training CenterMesa CountyClifton, CO$2,500,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Colorado State Forest Service for Creating Resilient Forests in ColoradoColorado State Forest ServiceStatewide$3,464,000Bennet
Conejos Cooperative Project ReservoirBureau of ReclamationAntonito, CO$3,000,000Bennet
Craig Energy Center Feasibility StudyTri-State Generation and Transmission, Inc.Craig, CO$200,000Bennet, Hickenlooper, Perlmutter
Creating a Housing and Services Hub for Youth and Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness: Renovation and Expansion of The SourceTGTHRBoulder, CO$2,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Denver and Arapahoe Disposal Site Renewable Natural GasCity and County of DenverAurora, CO$150,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Denver District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Unit ProjectDenver Mayor’s OfficeDenver, CO $178,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
DPL Youth Empowerment CenterThe City and County of DenverDenver, CO$750,000Bennet, DeGette
Denver Sheriff Department Housing Navigation ProgramDenver Mayor’s OfficeDenver, CO$750,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Denver Sheriff Department Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion ProgramDenver Mayor’s OfficeDenver, CO $1,650,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Denver’s Community-Based Violence Intervention ProgramDenver Mayor’s OfficeDenver, CO$799,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Dr. Felix Gilbert King’s Crossing Affordable HousingRestoration Christian MinistriesAurora, CO$3,000,000Bennet
Eagle County Government Eagle Valley TrailEagle County GovernmentWolcott, CO$2,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper, Neguse
Economic Development for Black CommunitiesBlack Business InitiativeDenver, CO$800,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
El Paso County LED Retrofit Energy Efficiency ProjectEl Paso CountyColorado Springs, CO$445,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Faro 3D crime and accident scene scannerCity of ThorntonThornton, CO$102,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Haxtun Health Main Street ClinicHaxtun Hospital DistrictHaxtun, CO$2,000,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
I-70 Remnant Parcels for Community RestorationHabitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, IncDenver, CO$1,550,000Bennet, Hickenlooper
Increased Access to Dental, Mammography/Radiology ServicesDenver Health and Hospital AuthorityDenver, CO$2,200,000Bennet, Hickenlooper, DeGette

