Nonpartisan group ranks Neguse as one of nation’s top three most effective lawmakers

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Vail and the majority of Eagle County in Congress, on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Center for Effective Lawmaking ranking him as one of the country’s top three most effective lawmakers in the U.S. House:

Rep. Joe Neguse

The nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked Congressman Joe Neguse as one of the country’s top three most effective lawmakers in the U.S. House and the most effective for public lands policy. Congressman Neguse was also named the most effective lawmaker for Colorado.

This announcement marks the second time that Congressman Neguse has received this accolade, the first being for his work in the 116th Congress. This announcement comes less than a month after Congressman Neguse was named the Member of the House of Representatives with the most bills (13) signed into law during the 117th Congress.

Read the full report HERE.

“From improving wildfire mitigation, investing in our rural and mountain communities, and creating opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, my office strives to lead locally, always listening to the people of Colorado first. The 13 bills we enacted into law last Congress reflect the priorities of folks in our community and will create real, tangible impacts in the lives of Coloradans. We know that the best solutions come from working together to build a better future for our state, and that’s precisely what I’ll keep doing,” saidCongressman Joe Neguse.

“In finding his way onto the top-10 most effective Democratic lawmakers in the House, Rep. Neguse continues a pattern of achievement that he established in the preceding 116th Congress, when he was one of only two freshmen members to be listed as among the top-10 most effective Democratic lawmakers in that Congress,” states the Center for Effective Lawmaking report. “In the 117th Congress, Rep. Neguse introduced 89 bills… His sponsored bills engaged with a wide range of policy areas, although most dealt with matters pertaining to public lands and natural resources (areas of interest to his home state of Colorado), and armed forces and national security.”

The scores are based on fifteen metrics regarding the bills each member of Congress sponsors, how far they move through the lawmaking process, and the substantiality of their policy proposals.

Last Congress, Congressman Neguse served as Chair of the U.S. House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands and a Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC). In the 118th Congress, Congressman Neguse serves as the DPCC Chair, the most senior member of House leadership from the Colorado delegation in over 80 years. He also serves as the Ranking Member of the United States House Subcommittee on Federal Lands.