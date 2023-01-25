No new Miller films, but still plenty of cinematic stoke in snow sports in 2023

Corbet’s Couloir (Jackson Hole Mountain Resort photo).

With the sad news that Outdoor Inc. is pulling the plug on shooting new Warren Miller movies, it’s good to know so many others — like Teton Gravity Research — have taken the snow sports film baton and run so far with it over the years.

I’ve got a special place in my heart for the late, great Miller, who lived in Vail for 10 years and started his syndicated column at the Vail Daily, where I used to edit it.

So now that Outside has junked SKI Magazine, relegating it to digital-only status, and scrapped new versions of the Miller film (although supposedly they’ll use archival footage for a “new” 2024 film), I have a special, dark place in my heart for the god-awful media conglomerate.

I’m sure those films were expensive (reportedly approaching close to eight figures to shoot), and COVID-19 changed how we go to theaters, but there has to be a way to better honor an 80-year-old institution.

One of my greatest skiing experiences was hanging with the Warren Miller crew at Points North in Cordova, Alaska, in 2005 trying to drink it blue so we could all go heli-skiing the next day. Never happened and wound up in Valdez, where we got the goods.

Sad to think that those shoots won’t be happening anymore.

Still, as I said in my lede, there are plenty of people filming plenty of crazy things happening on skis and snowboards these days. Take, for instance, the most recent Kings and Queens of Corbet’s hype video from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

The 2023 competition weather window is locked in for Feb. 4-11.

I’ve blooped in there once or twice, so to see these folks absolutely freaking sending it into the couloir is more than awe-inspiring; it literally makes me queasy and uneasy … in a good way. All it needs is some deadpan narration from Warren.