Nine athletes selected for GoPro Mountain Games’ inaugural athlete team 

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail and a team of nine professional and amateur Mountain Games-sponsored athletes:
Some of the best mountain athletes in the world will compete at the Vail Valley Foundation’s GoPro Mountain Games in Vail from June 5-8, 2025. Among them will be a team of nine professional and amateur Mountain Games-sponsored athletes, each with a passion for human-powered mountain sports, an active outdoor lifestyle, eco-consciousness, and a spirit of adventure.
The first ever Mountain Games Athlete Team includes:
Mountain Games representatives scouted athletes at the 2024 GoPro Mountain Games to assess talent. Athletes then were narrowed down and ultimately nine were selected following an online application process, interviews and reference checks. Several hundred athletes applied.
“It was amazing to watch these athletes compete this past summer and we can’t wait to see them showcase their talents as Mountain Games-sponsored athletes in 2025,” said Dave Dressman, Event Director for the Vail Valley Foundation. “This team highlights the wide array of disciplines involved in this unique event. We are stoked to have them on board and representing the Mountain Games brand year-round.”
Interviews with Mountain Games Athlete Team members are available upon request.
Stay tuned to the GoPro Mountain Games social media channels for check-ins with the athletes as they prepare for the 2025 GoPro Mountain Games!