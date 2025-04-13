Net Zero Building Expo returns to Avon on April 18

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the Avon Net Zero Building Expo on Friday, April 18, at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa:

The Avon Net Zero Building Expo returns on Friday, April 18 at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa. This event is FREE to all attendees and will feature informative presentations on how homeowners can increase energy efficiency in their homes, reduce utility bills, and learn about energy rebates that might be available to them.

Presenters include representatives from local organizations with expertise in the field of net zero construction, as well as local homeowners with direct experience in increasing the energy efficiency of their homes. Avon welcomes these industry professionals and community members who will provide guidance and expertise to any homeowner looking to decrease their carbon footprint.

Nikki Maline

Nikki Maline leads several impactful programs at Walking Mountains, including Energy Smart Colorado, ReEnergize Eagle County and Radon Awareness, and has been an integral part of the Energy Programs team for 10 years. Nikki will be presenting alongside Doug Jones with Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, who serves as their Program Director and has worked for the organization for over 20 years. They will discuss the “why” behind efficiency and electrification, and will provide an overview of the process for homeowners.

Mike Steiner

Mike Steiner works in Key Accounts for Holy Cross Energy. Mike advances the cooperative’s strategic partnerships with local organizations to support their clean energy endeavors. He also advises some of HCE’s largest members on their energy consumption and works collaboratively with them to provide energy programs and services. Mike will be presenting alongside his colleagues Ginette Puidokas and Kyle Lord. They will go into greater detail on the specific programs, rebates, etc. offered to homeowners looking to increase the efficiency of their homes.

Linn Brooks & Markian Feduschak

Linn Brooks is originally from Denver and has lived in Avon for 30 years. She has a background in water resources and engineering and served as the General Manager of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District. Linn will be speaking alongside Markian Feduschak, who currently serves as the President of Walking Mountains Science Center. They will be speaking about their personal experience throughout the process of energy efficient home improvements, what it took to get there, the savings they have experienced, and more.

The 3rd Annual Net Zero Building Expo will take place at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa on Friday, April 18. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with vendor exhibits. More information can be found at Avon.org/buildingexpo. Speakers will begin at 1:00 p.m. Please register for this free event online or via the QR code on the flyer.

Additionally, this year’s event falls during Climate Action Week – for more information on the many free events happening April 15-22, please visit walkingmountains.org/programs/climate-action-week.