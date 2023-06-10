Neguse introduces bill to protect threatened, endangered fish in Upper Colorado Basin

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse this week issued the following press release on introducing legislation to protect threatened and endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins:

U.S. Rep. Neguse

Today, Congressman Joe Neguse, Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands, introduced legislation to protect threatened and endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins while allowing water development projects to proceed. The bill would authorize the Bureau of Reclamation to continue implementing endangered fish recovery programs for Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins through 2031, protecting and recovering endangered fish species amid water development and in compliance with all applicable federal and state laws. This bill will also provide additional program flexibility to reflect limited hydropower revenues.

In 2022, Congressman Neguse led a successful effort to fund and implement the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Recovery Programs through 2024 (funding that was initially set to expire in 2023); the new bill will build on that work, ensuring funding through 2031. Without congressional reauthorization, funding for the Recovery Program will sunset in 2024, jeopardizing the program’s progress.

“The Upper Colorado and San Juan River Endangered Fish Recovery Programs are a national model for preserving and recovering endangered species and protecting biodiversity in the West,” said Congressman Neguse. “It is essential that Congress reauthorize the successful programs, safeguarding Colorado wildlife for years to come.”

The Upper Colorado River Basin is home to 14 native fish species, including the threatened and endangered humpback chub, bonytail, Colorado pikeminnow, and razorback sucker. These threatened and endangered fish are found only in the Colorado River system.

The Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program, founded in collaboration with public and private entities, was established in 1988 to save four endangered fish species from extinction. This program represents an unprecedented partnership of local, state, and federal agencies, water and power interests, and environmental groups working together to recover endangered fish and is a national success.