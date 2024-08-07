Mountains & Minds behavioral health summit set for VPAC in Beaver Creek Sept. 13-14

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Mountains & Minds behavioral health summit in Beaver Creek next month:

Demand continues to increase for mental and behavioral health services in Colorado’s mountain towns and across the country. According to the CDC, more than 1 in 5 adults in America experience mental illness every year. Among youth (ages 13-18), the trend is even more concerning, with 1 in 5 either currently, or at some point during their life, experiencing a seriously debilitating mental illness.

Presented in partnership by the Vail Symposium, Benj Gershman (O.A.R., What Could Be Bad podcast), and the Vail Valley Foundation’s Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC), Mountains & Minds is a mental health summit that aims to strengthen community by elevating and destigmatizing mental and behavioral health conversations. The event will be held September 13-14, 2024, at the VPAC in Beaver Creek.

“The catalyst to create Mountains & Minds is our ongoing local, national and global mental health crisis, my personal mission to de-stigmatize conversations in this space and leadership from within Eagle County. The important work being done in this incredible community is an example that deserves recognition,” said Benj Gershman, original member and bassist of the band O.A.R. “However, we are not at the top of the mountain just yet. This event will focus on the positive and address what still needs to be done to serve the needs of the valley, Colorado and our country. Together, we will make the summit.”

Lineup

Through a series of live podcast interviews, panel discussions and presentations, the event will feature an ensemble of athletes, artists, adventurers and clinicians, including:

“The Vail Valley is leading our nation with groundbreaking behavioral health programs and resources,” said Mike Imhof, president of the non-profit Vail Valley Foundation and board member of Vail Health. “While significant progress has been made in recent years to address the behavioral health crisis in our community, thanks to the massive efforts and financial commitment of Vail Health, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, and their local partners and providers, there is still a lot of work to be done. The summit will focus conversations on what we have collectively accomplished, the resources available and how we can all move forward together.”

Mountains & Minds is presented with additional support from community mental and behavioral health-focused organizations including Vail Health Behavioral Health, Mountain Pride, SpeakUp ReachOut, Early Childhood Partners, Mountain Youth, Your Hope Center, and RECONNECTED.

“This event is an opportunity to create dialogue not only about behavioral health issues that our mountain community and the entire country faces but also discuss potential solutions to help address those issues,” said Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook. “Vail Health is proud of the collaboration that has occurred in the Eagle River Valley since launching our behavioral health efforts in 2019, and we are eager to share our learnings and what the future behavioral health landscape looks like in our community.”

Event Overview

FRI. SEPT. 13

Opening Night Cocktail Reception, Dinner and Presentation. 5:30pm onstage at the VPAC. Dinner curated by Adam Bornstein, focused on the connection between nutrition and mental health, featuring local mental and behavioral health providers alongside community voices. Tickets: $200.

SAT. SEPT. 14

Breakfast for Active US Military, Veterans and First Responders. 8:00am in Beaver Creek Village, location to be announced. Chef Robert Irvine and The Robert Irvine Foundation bring the Breaking Bread with Heroes program to Mountains & Minds by providing a meal to local heroes in recognition of their contributions. Must be an Eagle County resident. Free of charge, RSVP required.

Daytime Session. 10:00am-3:30pm at the VPAC. Live podcast recordings, panel discussions and presentations in the theater, with art installations and community health care providers activated in the lobby spaces. Boxed lunch included, curated by Chef Robert Irvine. Tickets: $50.

Evening Film Screening & Performance. 7:00pm at the VPAC. Drew Petersen’s Feel It All film screening, panel discussion and live music performances with Stephen Kellogg and special guests to be announced. Tickets: Starting at $35.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Mountains & Minds, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497. If you are interested in supporting the event as a sponsor or underwriter, please email Cameron Morgan at cmorgan@vvf.org.