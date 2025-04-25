Motor Vehicle Services office in Avon to temporarily close beginning April 28

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office recently issued the following press release on temporarily closing its Motor Vehicle Services office in Avon:

Beginning April 28, the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will temporarily close its Motor Vehicle Services office in Avon. This closure is necessary to provide essential staff training programs and conduct the onboarding process for new employees. This temporary measure will ensure the continued delivery of high-quality and efficient services to all Eagle County residents across all locations.



The Avon office’s Motor Vehicle Services will be closed starting April 28 and is expected to reopen by the end of June. Other services at the Avon office, such as marriage licenses (by appointment) and recording services, will still be available. This closure specifically affects Motor Vehicle Services. The Clerk and Recorder’s Office appreciates the public’s understanding and patience as they work to enhance their team.



During this temporary closure, residents needing to renew their vehicle registrations are encouraged to use the following convenient options:

Online Renewal: Renew your vehicle registration quickly and easily online at MyDMV.Colorado.gov.

Renewal Kiosk at Avon City Market: A self-service vehicle registration renewal kiosk is available for public use at the Avon City Market, located at 72 Beaver Creek Pl, Avon, CO 81620.

Call 970-328-8710. Staff are available to answer questions and offer guidance.

Motor Vehicle Services office locations in Eagle and El Jebel will remain open and fully operational.

Eagle Motor Vehicle Office: 500 Broadway, Eagle, CO 81631 – Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Jebel Motor Vehicle Office: 20 Eagle County Dr A, El Jebel, CO 81623 – Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed for Lunch: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.



The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is excited to announce the new Eagle County Commons Building, scheduled to open in Edwards in March 2026. This new, centrally located facility will further enhance service delivery and provide a more convenient experience for residents.



The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is committed to providing excellent service for all residents. We appreciate your cooperation during this brief period of transition. Please contact the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 970-328-8710 or motorvehicle@eaglecounty.us with any questions or concerns.