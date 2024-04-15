Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights music series kicks off at The Amp on June 18

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on its free Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series, June 18-Sept. 10, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail:

One of the most beautiful amphitheaters in the country will once again host FREE concerts as part of Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series, June 18-Sept. 10, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will host a variety of artists throughout the summer, ranging from eclectic funk, alt-country, modern folk, R&B and rock. Hot Summer Nights free concerts are operated by the Vail Valley Foundation and made possible through the support of Moe’s Original BBQ, the Town of Vail, and all our venue partners.

“Since 1989, this concert series has brought our community together to enjoy this beautiful venue with friends and family,” said the Vail Valley Foundation’s Dave Dressman. “The Amp hosts a wide range of programming each summer and is considered one of the country’s most unique & special amphitheaters. Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights allows our community and visitors to enjoy amazing live music from nationally touring bands for free. Each show also includes awesome sponsor giveaways. So, grab your music crew and enjoy the magic of The Amp this Summer in Vail.”

Today, the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation announced the 2024 Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights FREE concert series lineup.

June 18 – Dogs In A Pile

Dogs In A Pile is an eclectic quintet from Asbury Park, New Jersey that has emerged as the heir apparent to the town’s rich musical legacy. Merging funk, jazz, rock and roll, and psychedelia, the band presents an entirely original vibe built on kaleidoscopic soundscapes eerily reminiscent of the days of yesteryear.

June 25 – Town Mountain

Hailing from Asheville, NC, Town Mountain is the sum of all its vast and intricate influences — this bastion of alt-country rebellion and honky-tonk attitude pushed through the hardscrabble Southern Appalachian lens of its origin. They are revered coast-to-coast for their incendiary live shows, known as a devil-may-care gang of strings and swagger.

July 2 – Blitzen Trapper

Blitzen Trapper is a Portland, Oregon-based modern folk revival band hailed by Rolling Stone as “hazy, psychedelic Americana.” On their radiant new album, 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions, Blitzen Trapper make peace with the unknowable, surrendering themselves to forces beyond their control as they explore the infinite with a broad mind and an open heart.

July 16 – The Springsteen Experience

The Springsteen Experience is a high-octane, chronological journey, recreating E STREET concert history’s most memorable moments and stage interactions. From 1973 through the height of Bruce’s Fame in the 80s and beyond, this theatrical production accurately replicates the near circus-like appeal of an authentic Springsteen concert.

August 13 – Allen Stone

Soul and R&B artist Allen Stone is a Washington native with a voice reminiscent of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. His effortless grace in blending everything from edgy soul-pop and earthy folk-rock to throwback R&B and Parliament-inspired funk is showcased in his 200 live shows a year.

August 20 – Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe blends rock, soul, and classic funk and is highly regarded as one of the best live acts on the planet. KDTU has electrified audiences worldwide for over 25 years, from the fields of Naeba in Japan at the infamous Fuji Rock Festival to Madison Square Garden, where they previously joined the Dave Matthews Band and The Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

August 27 – Lindsay Lou

Lindsay Lou has long been beloved as a live performer, from Telluride Bluegrass Festival to Stagecoach, Celtic Connections to Australia’s National Folk Festival, and a “Can’t-Miss Act” at AmericanaFest – not to mention acclaim from PBS, No Depression, Billboard, Holler, Paste, and The Bluegrass Situation, among other outlets.

Sept. 10 – JOJO & Friends

John “JoJo” Hermann started playing keys with Widespread Panic in 1992. His major influences are New Orleans piano players, most notably Professor Longhair and Dr. John. Throughout his career, he has brought his New Orleans piano boogie-woogie style into his songwriting. He will also bring some of his famous friends to the Amp for the concert series closing show of 2024.

The Amp

The Amp is a spectacular, intimate outdoor venue located in the Town of Vail that can host approximately 2,800 guests with a breathtaking view of the Rocky Mountains. Hot Summer Nights concerts are general admission. Learn more about the venue and policies at grfavail.com/about.