Lukens named Mental Health Legislator of the Year

Mental Health Colorado recently issued the following press release on state Rep. Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, whose district includes Eagle County, being awarded the title of Mental Health Legislator of the Year:

Representative Meghan Lukens has been awarded the title of Mental Health Legislator of the Year by Mental Health Colorado in recognition of her outstanding contributions to mental health advocacy and legislation. This award acknowledges Representative Lukens’ unwavering commitment to improving mental health services, promoting awareness, and supporting individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

Representative Lukens has consistently championed mental health issues within the state of Colorado. Her tireless efforts in the legislative arena have yielded impactful policies and initiatives that aim to address the critical gaps in mental healthcare, reduce stigma, and foster a culture of compassion and support.

Mental Health Colorado, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental wellness and advocating for improved mental health policies, commends Representative Lukens for her compassionate leadership and ability to drive positive change. Through her work, she has brought mental health to the forefront of public discourse, empowering individuals to seek help and pushing for increased resources and services for those in need.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Mental Health Legislator of the Year award from Mental Health Colorado,” said Representative Lukens. “Mental health is an issue that affects individuals, families, and communities across our state, and it is crucial that we prioritize it on both the legislative and societal fronts. This recognition further fuels my dedication to advancing mental health initiatives and ensuring accessible, quality care for House District 26 and all Coloradans.”

Throughout the 2023 session, Representative Lukens has sponsored and supported numerous bills focused on mental health, including initiatives to expand mental health education in schools, increase funding for community mental health centers, and improve access to mental health services for underserved populations. Bills such as SB23-174 and HB23-1268 emphasize Rep. Lukens’ dedication to addressing the mental health crisis in our state.