Lodging Tax Marketing Committee awards funds to community organizations

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the recipients of Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee funds for 2025:

After receiving and evaluating applications earlier this year, the Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee is pleased to announce the 2025 fund recipients (more information about the organizations’ specific projects are available online). They are as follows:



Basalt Chamber of Commerce – $15,000 – “They Did What” Destination Stewardship Campaign

Beaver Creek Resort Company of Colorado – $100,000 – PR, Social Media, and Influencer Campaign

Bravo! Vail – $10,000 – Education and Engagement Marketing Project

Crown Mountain Park Recreation District – $30,000 – King & Queen of the Crown Marketing and Regional Awareness Campaign

EGE Air Alliance – $100,000 – EGE Flight Service Marketing

Mountain Rec – $10,000 – Fiesta Americas

Rocky Mountain Sport Riders – $10,000 – Trail Ambassador and Digital Marketing Campaign

TACAW – $50,000 – TACAW Patron Marketing Campaign

Vail Symposium & TEDxVail – $10,000 – Mountains and Minds Marketing Support

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance – $30,000 – Trail Ambassadors

Vail Valley Partnership – $24,000 – “They Did What” Destination Stewardship Campaign



The organizations will use the funds to fulfill the mission of the Marketing Committee, focusing on tourism, arts and culture, and/or recreational activities in unincorporated Eagle County and the Town of Gypsum.



“The voter-approved Lodging Tax has already been very beneficial for our community and now, in year two, I look forward to seeing the campaigns of the recipient organizations as they use the power of marketing and storytelling to benefit our community in important ways,” said Commissioner Tom Boyd. “These funds will promote the exciting new opportunities at the Eagle County Regional Airport, they will uplift local cultural and recreational offerings, they will encourage good stewardship of our trails, mountains, and streams, and ultimately they will raise quality of life for all of us. The Committee has done an excellent job throughout their rigorous selection process.”



“We’re so excited to see these funds come to life in creative and innovative ways that will make a real impact in our community,” said Hanna Albertson, Chair of the Lodging Tax Marketing Committee. “This has been a true team effort, and I’m incredibly grateful to my fellow committee members and the county staff for their dedication and insights. Their hard work and collaboration were essential in shaping this process from the ground up, ensuring that these funds will be used in ways that benefit both residents and visitors alike. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the applicants, not only for their proposals but for the work they do every day to make our community a vibrant and welcoming place.”



About the lodging tax and Marketing Committee

The voters of Eagle County approved a lodging tax for unincorporated Eagle County and the Town of Gypsum. Ten percent of these funds are directed toward marketing, communications, and engagement that benefit the areas subject to the lodging tax.



The Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee, with support from the Eagle County government, is responsible for the disbursement and administration of these funds to qualifying organizations.



Learn more on the Lodging Tax Marketing Committee website or by contacting Abby Musfeldt Dallmann at abby.dallmann@eaglecounty.us.