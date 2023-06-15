Local law enforcement officers fundraise for Special Olympics Colorado at Bully Ranch

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Friday’s “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser for Special Olympics at Bully Ranch restaurant in Vail on Friday, June 16:

On Friday, June 16 law enforcement officers from the Town of Vail and other Eagle County agencies will be waiting tables at the Sonnenalp Hotel’s Bully Ranch Restaurant at 20 Vail Road in Vail as part of a national fundraising effort “Tip-A-Cop.” Officers will help serve the restaurants’ dining patrons from 5 – 9 p.m. and solicit voluntary donations to support programs sponsored by the Colorado Special Olympics.

“Tip-A-Cop is a great opportunity for the police to work with the community to raise money for Special Olympics,” said Vail Police Chief Ryan Kenney. “A big thanks to Bully Ranch for hosting this event.”

Law enforcement agencies are Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraising organizations. Tip-A-Cop is one of the four signature events law enforcement annually stages to raise funds and awareness for the 25,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

