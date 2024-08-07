Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick bring hits to Beaver Creek

Cheap Trick coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek next month:

Currently gearing up for their 50th anniversary year, Cheap Trick will bring their beloved rock ‘n’ roll institution to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Friday, September 6, at 7 p.m.

Cheap Trick remain an indisputable, indispensable rock ’n’ roll staple, cherished everywhere for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential union of mischievous wit and maximum melodies, powerhouse pop hooks and razor-sharp riffs.

Established almost half a century ago by Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Bun E. Carlos (drums), the Rockford, IL-based band has become part of the very fiber of American music, with more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales now well in excess of 20M. Five decades on, Cheap Trick remains the same at its core as ever – four great guys, three great chords, and an unparalleled canon of tunes that will last an eternity, from “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame.”

First coming together in 1974, countless energetic live sets around the Midwest and an incendiary demo played a big role in the band being signed to Epic Records. They released their self-titled debut album in February 1977.

Cheap Trick grew increasing popular in Japan through their singles “Clock Strikes Ten” and the chart-topping “I Want You to Want Me.” This support led them to have several concerts at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan in 1978 where they were greeted by 12,000 screaming fans.

After they returned home, they released their third album featuring the song “Surrender.” It was the bands first “Hot 100” chart success and remains one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest assertions of rebellious revelry. Originally intended to treat Japanese fans to their first live album, Cheap Trick at Budokan had an estimated 30,000 import copies sold in the US before leading up to the album being released domestically in February 1979.

Fast forward to 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on their first nomination. Having played more than 5,000 shows and counting over the course of their larger-than-life career, Cheap Trick remain indefatigable, lighting it up at arenas worldwide. Now, with their 21st studio album and a typically epic tour celebrating their 50th anniversary on the horizon, Cheap Trick remain not merely legends but a vital and vibrant fact of life.

“They are classic power pop rockers with a punk spirit who are known for one of the greatest live shows on the road! We are honored to host these legendary members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on our mountain stage for the first time” said VPAC Artistic Director, Owen Hutchinson.

Cheap Trick (Sep 6) adds to the venues summer season which includes George Thorogood and the Destroyers (Aug 28), Rodrigo Y Gabriela (Sep 10), Eli Young Band (Sep 21) and more. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.