It’s officially deck season at Vail, Breck

Vail Resort photo by Max Ritter.

Vail Resorts recently issued the following press on deck season at Vail and Breckenridge to close out the 2023-24 ski season:

Plenty of Decks to Choose From at Vail

JEBBIE’S DECK

Named after Jebbie, a beloved local ski instructor, this deck is nestled beneath the Avanti Express Lift (#2) at the foot of the Avanti run. Easily visible from the lift, it’s home to several picnic tables and enjoys plenty of sunlight, offering a perfect spot to relax and soak in the surroundings.

WINDOWS DECK

Secluded in the woods beyond the entrance to Windows and east of Wildwood, Windows Deck offers breathtaking vistas of Mount of the Holy Cross and Sun Down Bowl. Accessible via the Wildwood Express (Chair 3) or Sun Down Express (Chair 17), it provides privacy from the bustle of the mountain.

HAWKS DECK

Perched right next to Vail’s iconic Legendary Back Bowl Corbel, Hawks Deck commands stunning views of Sun Up Bowl and Blue Sky Basin. With its amazing views, picnic tables, and propane grills, it’s a great spot to post up next to one of Vail’s most iconic locations. Conveniently located near Buffalo’s, it offers easy access to amenities and various connection points to get around both the front and back side of Vail Mountain.

STEADY’S DECK

At the top of the Pickeroon run, just off the Avanti Express lift (Chair 2), Steady’s Deck offers some of the best views of the Gore Range on the entire mountain. As one of the mountain’s newer decks, it tends to be quieter and a perfect place to bring some lunch to enjoy with a view.

GAME CREEK BOWL DECK

Located at the base of Game Creek Bowl, above the Game Creek Express Lift (Chair 7) and Ouzo, the Game Creek Bowl Deck offers a quiet spot for a picnic or a quick break. Sheltered from the wind and often empty, it’s a peaceful space to get away and enjoy some Colorado sunshine.

The sun is shining and the snow is soft. That can only mean one thing – spring skiing and riding season is here! Breckenridge and Vail are your go-to mountains with lifts spinning until April 21 at Vail and into May at Breck. Grab your lightest layers and your crew and head to these classic outdoor après hot spots to celebrate the finale of another great ski season.

Breck Decks for Spring Après

VISTA HAUS

With panoramic views of the Continental Divide and easily accessible from high alpine laps on Imperial or the Horseshoe Bowl T-Bar, Vista Haus is Breck’s best mid-mountain deck for views and brews. Grab a spot in an Adirondack chair and kick back to enjoy sunny spring skies over town and vistas of Bald Mountain to the southeast. See how many peaks you can name before heading back out for some slushy fun.

SEVENS

Peak 7’s go-to base for late spring operations. The party is just getting started at Sevens with dance parties on the deck, occasional DJ sets, and an extensive cocktail menu to round out the perfect post-ski-day afternoon. Not skiing? No problem. Join in on the fun by taking the gondola right from town to the Peak 7 base stop.

T-BAR

Right at the base of Peak 8, T-Bar features shareable apps and the mountain’s largest selection of beers on tap. Grab some bone-in wings or fancy tots (and your ski and ride buddies!) and cheers to a sweet day spent on the slopes at one of the best après bars around.