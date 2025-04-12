Hurd bucks Trump on tariffs with bipartisan bill to claw back congressional control

As President Donald Trump’s tariffs rock stock markets globally, two Colorado lawmakers, on different sides of the aisle, are working to give the U.S. Congress more of a say in tariff policy.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, a Grand Junction Republican, cosponsored a bipartisan bill that brings tariff authority back to Congress.

Hurd, whose sprawling Western Slope 3rd Congressional District includes part of Eagle County, faces opposition from fellow GOP lawmakers.

The U.S. House adopted a rule on Wednesday that would not allow action on tariffs legislation through Sept. 30. This provision indicates that House leadership is supportive of keeping President Donald Trump in charge of tariff policies.

But Hurd’s bill can still be brought to the floor through committee.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd

“The legislation that I’m co-sponsoring is something that I don’t think is impacted by this issue,” Hurd told reporters, including the Colorado Times Recorder, in the U.S. Capitol. “I’m going to vote for the rule.”

Hurd told reporters to “stay tuned” for more support from GOP members, which he will need to move the bill forward.

But Colorado GOP lawmakers have shown support for Trump’s tariffs, not the bill, which would give Congress 60 days to approve new tariffs.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank (R-CO) is satisfied with Trump’s enforcement of tariffs.

“President Trump’s policies have already brought countries to the table to renegotiate unfair trade deals,” said Crank in a written statement to CTR. “I do not plan on cosponsoring Rep. Bacon’s [original sponsor’s] bill.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) supported Trump’s tariffs during a town hall. And U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) said reciprocal tariffs “ensure free and fair trade.”

“This administration puts America first from strengthening our economy & national security to prioritizing hard-working Americans,” said Evans in a press release from the White House titled, “Support Grows for President Trump’s America First Reciprocal Trade Plan.” “Farmers in #CO08 have been disadvantaged in foreign trade deals & will benefit from reciprocal tariffs that promote FAIR & free trade.”

The bill cosponsored by Hurd would also require the president to notify Congress with a business and consumer impact statement within two days of a tariff’s enforcement. Trump promised he would veto a tariff bill if it got to his desk.

Hurd said cosponsoring the bill is not a political issue. He argued the U.S. Constitution, specifically Article I Section 8, clearly gives Congress the authority to impose tariffs.

“As a constitutional conservative, I am proud to co-lead the Trade Review Act of 2025, reasserting our congressional obligations in imposing tariffs,” said Hurd in a news release. “Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution is clear: ‘The Congress shall have Power to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.’ Just like Rep. Bacon, I believe this isn’t a political issue. Congress must reclaim its constitutionally mandated authority, and I would support this measure regardless of who is in the White House.”

Hurd visited the White House last week and posted a photo of himself with the president on social media. Hurd has stated that Trump did not win the 2020 election.

A Democratic cosponsor of the House bill, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, stated in the same news release, “When people are already struggling with higher costs, we must do everything possible to make their lives more affordable. President Trump’s tariffs are doing just the opposite — raising the cost of nearly everything from coffee to cars and clothing while slashing people’s retirement savings and sending markets plummeting. It’s basically a new $3,800 a year tax on Jersey families. That’s why I’m introducing the bipartisan Trade Review Act … to make clear that Congress has the constitutional authority to oversee foreign trade.”

In the U.S. Senate, lawmakers also introduced a bipartisan bill to give more authority over tariff policy to Congress. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is a co-sponsor of the legislation — along with seven Republicans.

“President Trump’s global trade war, including against some of our closest allies like Canada and Japan, is already sowing chaos and uncertainty – and working Americans are paying the price,” Bennet said in a written statement. “This legislation will restore Congress’ authority over trade policy, as dictated by the Constitution, to protect the American people from shortsighted and harmful tariffs like these.”

This is not the first time Hurd broke from his GOP colleagues. When Evans spearheaded a letter asking Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, to repeal state-level immigration laws, Hurd did not join in.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.