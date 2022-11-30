Howard Head Sports Medicine teams up with Vail Yeti Hockey Club

Vail Health on Tuesday issued the following press release:

Vail Health’s Howard Head Sports Medicine has been announced as the official sports performance and physical therapy provider for the 2022-2023 Vail Yeti hockey season. Vail Yeti will kick-off their winter season with a home game on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:45 p.m. against the Jackson Hole Moose.

“We are thrilled to enter this new partnership with the Vail Yeti Hockey and look forward to providing elite level Performance services and game day medical services to these exceptional athletes,” said Mary Ellen Broersma, Vice President of Howard Head Sports Medicine.

Vail Yeti hockey is a semi-professional sports team based in the heart of Vail. The 2022-23 Yeti season will include 19 home games played at Dobson Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday evenings from December through March 2023.

“We could not be more excited about our new partnership with Howard Head Sports Medicine, Howard Head Performance and their staff,” said Kyle Forte, Vail Yeti owner. “It is our top priority to take care of our players on and off the ice and knowing that the Howard Head team will be there to support our athletes is a big “win” for our program. Their leadership and staff gives us the confidence that our players will be able to stay healthy and on the ice to play for and in front of our community.”

Howard Head Sports Medicine will provide sport-specific physical therapy, before, during and after games, for Vail Yeti athletes at all 19 home games as part of this official partnership. An onsite training room will be available to provide maintenance therapy, triage injuries and offer medical coverage during games. Throughout the season, athletes will also participate in a sports optimization program led by the Howard Head Performance team. The program will include a pre and post sports performance assessment as well as Hockey specific group training sessions aimed to not only increase performance on the ice but also keep the athletes healthy throughout the season.

Celebrating 30 years of treating every level of athlete, Howard Head Sports Medicine is also the official medical provider for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard, USA Climbing teams and the official Physical Therapy provider of 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).