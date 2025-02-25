House looks to extend Trump tax cuts while slashing Medicaid benefits for millions

Colorado state Rep. Manny Rutinel, a Commerce City Democrat, speaks at a demonstration on Monday urging U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican, to vote against a House budget resolution that could put Medicaid benefits at risk (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline).

Colorado Democrats on Monday urged U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican, to address his constituents’ concerns about potential cuts to their Medicaid benefits at a demonstration outside his Northglenn office.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a budget resolution this week that would extend tax cuts from President Donald Trump’s first term, boost spending on border security, and cut various government programs that could affect Medicaid coverage for millions of low-income Americans.

Democrats and some Republicans have voiced concerns about the impacts proposed cuts could have on Medicaid benefits. Last week, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, and Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat, talked about how people would lose access to health care in their districts and across Colorado.

Evans’ office did not return Newsline’s request for comment on the budget resolution and the demonstration at his office.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute, estimated over half a million Coloradans would be at risk of losing their coverage if the government implements work requirements for Medicaid coverage. That includes about 73,000 people in the 8th Congressional District.

“Defunding Medicaid is not a policy choice. It is a death sentence and an imposition of cruelty and suffering,” said Rebecca Miller, a hospice nurse in Adams County and a mother of three. “We cannot defund this because when we take care of the most vulnerable, we build a better future for everyone.”

Miller said Medicare covers hospice for most, but when children and younger adults with terminal illnesses need hospice care, they rely on Medicaid, private insurance or charity. Miller said while some see Medicaid as an expense, it is an “investment in public health, in economic stability and human dignity.”

“My question to Gabe is, where are these patients supposed to go if you elect to defund Medicaid?” Miller said. “Roll them out into the street? How about the kids at Children’s Hospital? Unplug their vent or stop their cancer treatments?”

Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, said “folks thought that Donald Trump and Gabe Evans would be focused on cutting costs, but all they’ve done over the past month in office is jack up the cost of living and tried to cut the services that we all rely on.” Colorado state Rep. Manny Rutinel, a Commerce City Democrat, speaks at a demonstration urging U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican, to vote against a House budget resolution that could put Medicaid benefits at risk on Feb. 24, 2025, outside Evans’ Northglenn office. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado state Rep. Manny Rutinel, a Commerce City Democrat who announced his 2026 run for the 8th District seat in January, said he was raised by a single mother who relied on Medicaid for health care.

“That’s the only reason we got by,” Rutinel said. “And the same is true for hundreds of thousands of Colorado families.”

Proposed cuts to Medicaid are “unacceptable,” Rutinel said, and would result in families deciding between housing, food or important medical procedures. He called the current budget proposal a “sham” that would not lower grocery prices or housing costs.

Rutinel urged all members of Colorado’s congressional delegation to vote against the “misguided” budget proposal.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.