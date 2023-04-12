Honor Mother Earth at Vail Valley’s Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon recently issued the following press release on its Earth Day celebrations:

Honor Mother Earth this April at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, which is hosting several special events to help celebrate Earth Day.

As the first LEED Silver Certified hotel in both Colorado and the Westin brand, The Westin Riverfront has long been a leader in environmentally friendly lodging. The Westin Riverfront was awarded Actively Green Certification from Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center last year.

Special Earth Day events happening at The Westin Riverfront include:

Drinkering and Tinkering Workshop – Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Reducing and diverting our waste are some of the easiest things we can do to help our environment. Never has the idea of waste reduction been so fun! Bring a friend or meet new people in the Westin lobby at this upcycled corks workshop that will explore creative ways to upcycle. This event is priced at $25 per person, which includes all supplies and one glass of wine or draft beer for The Westin’s Lookout lobby bar, which also will be offering Happy Hour specials.

Sustainability Tips & Mythbuster – Thursday, April 20th at 5:30 p.m.

Join Allison Burgund, owner of Fill & Refill – a local refillery and sustainable goods business – for an enlightening discussion covering tips, myths and best practices for a greener household. Held in the Athletic Club at The Westin Movement Studio, this event is free & open to the community.

Spring Beats Community Hip-Hop Dance Class – Friday, April 21st at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Spring at this hip-hop benefit class for Walking Mountains. Led by local choreographer & performer Meredith Kirkman, participants will be guided through a dynamic warm-up and dance to fresh beats. This class will be held in the Movement Studio and donations will be accepted for Walking Mountains.

Root Down Rise Up Yoga – Saturday, April 22nd at 8 a.m.

Join us to honor Mother Earth with a grounding yoga class led by Kait Musick. This 75-minute celebration of spring will be a fluid practice linking breath with movement. Root Down Rise Up Yoga will be held in Studio Anjali and donations will be accepted for Walking Mountains.

For more information or to register in advance for any of The Westin Riverfront Earth Day events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.

The mission of Walking Mountains Science Center is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. For more information, please visit www.walkingmountains.org.

Named one of the “50 Best Resorts in the World” for 2022 by Conde Nast Traveler, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.