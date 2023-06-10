Holy Cross Energy to review its demand response, electric vehicle charging programs at June 21 meeting

Holy Cross Energy recently issued the following press release on its June 21 board of directors public hearing to review its demand response and electric vehicle charging programs:

As required by recent changes in federal law, local electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy (HCE) will review its demand response and electric vehicle charging programs in a public hearing at its June 21 Board of Directors meeting. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 created two new federal standards related to the promotion of demand-response and electric vehicle adoption that electric utilities must consider implementing if appropriate.



HCE’s demand response programs include:



Peak Time Payback (PTP), where members can receive bill credits in exchange for voluntarily reducing their electricity consumption during times of high system consumption;



Time of Day Rates, where members can voluntarily sign up for an electric rate option that charges less for electricity consumed in “off-peak” hours compared to “on-peak” hours (4-9 pm daily); and



Power+, where members can earn a monthly Distribution Flexibility credit in exchange for allowing HCE to utilize their battery energy storage system for demand response, within certain limits



HCE’s electric vehicle programs include:



Charge at Home, which provides residential members up to two free Level 2 EV chargers per member, with installation costs paid directly by the member or spread over three years on the members’ HCE electric bill;



Charge at Work, which provides commercial members up to four free Level 2 EV chargers per member, with installation costs paid directly by the member or spread over three years on the members’ HCE electric bill; and



Community Charging, which provides limited in-kind support for the installation of DC Fast Chargers by local community partners who receive State or Federal funding for EV charging or who pay for the charger directly.



HCE members are invited to submit comments and any related materials on the standards being considered. Information on the standards and HCE’s current activities can be found at https://www.holycross.com/board-meetings/ along with the agenda for the June 19 Board meeting and the link to sign up to participate in the public hearing. HCE members may also submit comments electronically to communityrelations@holycross.com or deliver them by mail to HCE’s Glenwood Springs offices no later than June 16 to be included in the record.