Holy Cross Energy to review its demand response, electric vehicle charging programs at June 21 meeting

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Holy Cross Energy recently issued the following press release on its June 21 board of directors public hearing to review its demand response and electric vehicle charging programs:
As required by recent changes in federal law, local electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy (HCE) will review its demand response and electric vehicle charging programs in a public hearing at its June 21 Board of Directors meeting. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 created two new federal standards related to the promotion of demand-response and electric vehicle adoption that electric utilities must consider implementing if appropriate.
HCE’s demand response programs include:
HCE’s electric vehicle programs include:
HCE members are invited to submit comments and any related materials on the standards being considered. Information on the standards and HCE’s current activities can be found at https://www.holycross.com/board-meetings/ along with the agenda for the June 19 Board meeting and the link to sign up to participate in the public hearing. HCE members may also submit comments electronically to communityrelations@holycross.com or deliver them by mail to HCE’s Glenwood Springs offices no later than June 16 to be included in the record.