Holy Cross Energy board votes to rescind its proposed electric rate changes

Holy Cross Energy on Friday issued the following press release on its board voting to rescind its proposed electric rate changes:

Glenwood Springs, CO, September 22, 2023 – In response to member feedback, local electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy (HCE) has voted to rescind its proposed electric rate changes that were suspended earlier this year. The decision was taken by a vote of HCE’s Board of Directors at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Board on September 20, in favor of continuing to participate in the dialogue led by the Colorado Energy Office on the future of “net metering” policy in Colorado.

“HCE remains committed to a responsible transition to a clean energy future that is equitable and inclusive for all members of our cooperative,” said HCE’s President and CEO Bryan Hannegan. “We appreciate the time our members have taken to review these proposed rate changes and offer their comments, and we appreciate the willingness of the State of Colorado to engage the solar industry and electric utilities to find a shared way forward.”

Earlier in the year, in response to a request by the Colorado Energy Office on behalf of Governor Polis, the HCE Board voted to temporarily suspend the proposed rate changes following a two-and-one-half month public comment period in which over 300 written comments were received from HCE members and stakeholders. A public comment session was held on the afternoon of May 24, where approximately 135 members and stakeholders provided comments in person and virtually on the proposed changes. The temporary suspension of HCE’s proposed rates was to be in place at least through January 1, 2024, but has now been replaced by the Board’s action to withdraw the proposed rates altogether.