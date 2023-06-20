Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Holy Cross Energy announces election results

By
June 20, 2023, 10:21 am

Holy Cross Energy recently issued the following press release on the results of its Board of Directors election:

Glenwood Springs, CO, June 16, 2023 – Rural electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy (HCE) held its annual meeting and Board of Directors election on June 15. Eight candidates ran for two seats, one in the cooperatives’ Northern District and one in the Southern District. 

Incumbent David Campbell from the Northern District did not seek re-election.  

With 4,287 votes cast, Linn Brooks has been elected to represent the Northern District and Alex DeGolia has been elected to represent the Western District. 

Western District votes cast:

Candidate                   Votes              Percent

Alex DeGolia               1,974               49.7%

Thomas Sherman        1,005               25.3%

Peggy Meyer                  993               25.0%

Total Unexercised:         309

Total Invalid:                      6

Total Valid Ballots       3,972

Northern District votes cast:

Candidate                   Votes              Percent

Linn Brooks                 1,158               28.1%

Kimberly Schlaepfer    1,118               27.1%

Brian Brandl                   698               16.9%

Craig Arthur Brown        695               16.9%

Roaseann Casey             451               10.9%

Total Unexercised:         159

Total Invalid:                      8

Total Valid Ballots       4,120

Ms. Brooks most recently acted as General Manager for 11 years for the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District (ERWSD). Under her leadership at ERWSD, she shifted the fleet toward electric vehicles and piloted HCE’s Peak Time Payback program. Ms. Brooks wants to help members and local government meet their climate action goals, ensure rates are equitable as patterns of energy distribution and use adapt, and include the voices of the diverse HCE membership in decision-making.

Mr. DeGolia currently works on climate policy for the Environmental Defense Fund, a national non-profit organization, and also has experience in academia, philanthropy, and advocacy. Mr. DeGolia has dedicated his career to implementing solutions for a healthier, more sustainable, and more prosperous future both locally and globally. Mr. DeGolia has held a seat on HCE’s Board of Directors as Secretary since 2020. 

HCE Directors have the responsibility of setting the strategic direction for the cooperative. Directors are required to represent the HCE membership on a fair and impartial basis for the best interest of all members. Directors make decisions that will benefit today’s membership while also planning to meet the needs of the communities HCE serves.

The Board of Directors consists of seven members elected to four year terms representing three geographic districts: the Western District with one director, the Northern District with four directors, and the Southern District with two directors. For more information on the HCE Board of Directors, including a district map, please visit https://www.holycross.com/board.

Holy Cross Energy is proud to announce its 2023 Board of Directors:       

  • David Munk, Board Member since 2010, representing the Southern District
  • Kristen Bertuglia, Board Member since 2012, representing the Northern District
  • Robert Gardner, Board Member since 2012, representing the Southern District
  • Adam Quinton, Board Member since 2020, representing the Northern District
  • Alex DeGolia, Board Member since 2020, representing the Western District
  • Keith Klesner, Board Member since 2021, representing the Northern District
  • Linn Brooks, Board Member since 2023, representing the Northern District

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *