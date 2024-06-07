Holy Cross Energy announces 2024 election results: Klesner in landslide

Holy Cross Energy on Friday issued the following press release on its 2024 board election results:

Keith Klesner

Glenwood Springs, CO, June 7, 2024—Local rural electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy (HCE) held its annual meeting and Board of Directors election on June 6. Two candidates ran for one seat in the cooperative’s Northern District, which encompasses the area generally from Vail to Dotsero.

With 4,011 votes cast, Keith Klesner has been elected to represent the Northern District.

Northern District votes cast:

Candidate Votes

Keith Klesner 3,087 (77.4%)

Matt Solomon 901 (22.6%)

Total Unexercised: 20

Total Invalid: 3

Total Valid Ballots 4,011

Mr. Klesner has served on the HCE Board of Directors since 2021. He is a husband, dad, engineer, and U.S. Air Force veteran. He also serves on the Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund Board and the Town of Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the nation-leading progress we’re making at Holy Cross. We’re blazing a trail to a cheaper, cleaner, more local energy future with solutions that are saving members millions while reducing pollution,” Mr. Klesner said as part of his candidacy. “I am energized to continue this important work at Holy Cross. I’m determined to protect our special home while helping build a more resilient, affordable, and responsible energy future for many years to come.”

HCE Directors are responsible for setting the cooperative’s strategic direction. They are required to represent the HCE membership on a fair and impartial basis in the best interest of all members. Directors make decisions that will benefit today’s membership while also planning to meet the needs of the communities HCE serves.

The Board of Directors consists of seven members elected to four-year terms, representing three geographic districts: the Western District, with one director, the Northern District, with four directors, and the Southern District, with two directors. For more information on the HCE Board of Directors, including a district map, please visit https://www.holycross.com/board.

Holy Cross Energy is proud to announce its 2024 Board of Directors: