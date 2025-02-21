Hoist a green beer at The Fitz on St. Paddy’s Day, learn how to become a Timber Ridge Village homeowner

The Town of Vail, Triumph Development and the Vail Chamber & Business Association on Thursday issued the following press release on a Timber Ridge Village home ownership event on St. Patrick’s Day at The Fitz Bar + Bites at Manor Vail Lodge:

Even thinking about becoming a Vail homeowner can be intimidating. So, Triumph Development is teaming up with the Vail Chamber & Business Assoc. to host a fun and free après party on St. Patrick’s Day at The Fitz Bar + Bites at Manor Vail Lodge to share how simple it is for local businesses and individuals to buy a home at Timber Ridge Village.

All Vail business owners and employees are invited to don their finest green attire and attend the St. Paddy’s Après Party on Monday, March 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Fitz, sponsored by the Triumph team. The VCBA creates free events for the local workforce under the PrimaVail program.

Triumph principal, Mike Foster, says more than two-thirds of the 302 homes currently under construction have sold.

“Timber Ridge Village is a smart investment by local businesses to lock in brand new housing for employees,” says Foster. “Manor Vail Lodge recognized the opportunity as a purchaser, and we’re really looking forward to sharing how others can become homeowners, too, over a couple green beers!”

Manor Vail Lodge had a longtime master lease at Timber Ridge and is very excited to transition to ownership.

“Manor Vail prides itself on delivering world-class hospitality to our many longtime guests every day of the year,” says Manor Vail’s general manager, Zach Meyers. “We can’t do that without a happy, engaged, and professional team. Building that team requires a world-class living situation and that is why Manor Vail invested in Timber Ridge Village.”

Home types range from studios to four bedrooms. With no price appreciation caps, the deed-restricted condominiums only require that each home be occupied by at least one full-time employee of an Eagle County business as their primary residence – that can be the homeowner or person renting that residence.

Michael O’Connor, Triumph principal and COO, highlights that the generously-sized modular homes are being built with both local businesses and individuals or families in mind, with current pricing 15-24% below comparable Vail home sales over the past two years.

In addition to nearly 40 local businesses buying units, about 100 individual members of the local workforce are also under contract to buy homes. There will be one continuous phase of construction with the first building complete by the end of 2025 and the final buildings complete by the end of 2026.

To RSVP, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-paddys-apres-party-registration-1242417426969?aff=oddtdtcreator.

To learn more about Timber Ridge Village and to sign up to discuss purchase options, go to the project website at TimberRidgeVail.com/Contact, or email TimberRidge@triumphdev.com.