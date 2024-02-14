Here’s what’s new at the GoPro Mountain Games in 2024

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on new additions to the programming for the 2024 GoPro Mountain Games:

It’s wintertime in Colorado, but registration is open for the 2024 GoPro Mountain Games registration and we’re already dreaming of summer!

The GoPro Mountain Games are the country’s most celebrated festival of athletes, art, music, and mountains. The event returns to Vail, Colo., June 6-9, 2024, and there are more opportunities than ever for amateur athletes, never-evers, kids, families, and more, to participate.

The nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the event each year, takes pride in listening to outdoor athletes to find out what THEY want to see each year at the event.

“We stay tapped into the ever-changing culture of outdoor sports and recreation,” said the Vail Valley Foundation’s Dave Dressman, who serves as the GoPro Mountain Games Event Director. “We listen to feedback from the athletes, our partners, and those who attend the Mountain Games. This helps us keep things fresh and vibrant and we are inspired every year by those who compete and attend the event as they are the ones who provide the energy and excitement that make the Mountain Games such a special experience.”

So, here’s a look at what’s new at the 2024 GoPro Mountain Games!

Bike

Oakley XC Short Track

Athletes will put maximum effort on this one-mile dirt circuit course as they race elbow-to-elbow, challenged both tactically and technically on a course featuring rollers, jumps, loose dirt, and open road climbs.

GoPro Jump Jam

This event will be a new favorite for spectators! Watch with judges as athletes cycle together in an hour-long jam session for a spot on a podium based on style, difficulty, height, and steeze.

Additional Gates Kids Bike Race Waves

There are new waves in the Gates Kids Bike Race, so more groms and future-groms can start their Mountain Games journey! Read more about expanded kids’ events at mountaingames.com.

Run

adidas Terrex Sunday Funday 5K

Start the last day of the games with a 5k for all ages and abilities. Athletes will have to run on all types of terrain, ranging from dirt roads to single tracks.

Sunday Brunch Runs

Take a different approach to racing at the Mountain Games by pairing the adidas Terrex 5K, 10K, or 20K on Sunday, with a bangin’ outdoor brunch at The Hangout at Golden Peak with the Brunch Running Club. Grab some friends and enjoy!

Additional Nature Valley Mountain Mud Run Waves

Get muddier than ever before at this year’s Nature Valley Mountain Mud Run, featuring additional waves and new obstacles including The Gauntlet, Tired Out and more.

More waves at the adidas Terrex Pepi’s Face Off

The GoPro Mountain Games will offer additional adidas Terrex Pepi’s Face-Off Waves to make room for more competitors at this popular event in 2024! The Elite Wave will feature past top athletes battling for cash and bragging rights. Relay teams of two and amateurs can take part in this year’s event in the second wave.

And more!

CELSIUS Slackline Best Trick

The best slackline trickliners from around the world will close out the 2024 GoPro Mountain Games on Sunday, June 9, as they throw down their best twists, flips, and spins sure to delight spectators.

Garmin Disc Golf Tournament

The 2024 Garmin Disc Golf Tournament at the GoPro Mountain Games is back as a three-day tournament including the skills challenge played in venues throughout the Vail Valley. Each athlete will participate in four qualifying rounds, including skills challenges and stroke-play rounds, with a cumulative score to determine final places. This event will likely sell out, so register early!

MORE ISOPURE Yoga Classes than ever before!

Serious, casual, and new yogis shouldn’t miss out on the variety of classes offered throughout the weekend at the Zen Zone, located on the vibrant fields of Lower Bench in Ford Park in Vail.

Pro Plan K9 SuperWall IS BACK

Pro Plan K9 SuperWall is all about attitude and altitude. Teams of two – one human and one dog – compete in a challenge to scale the SuperWall at an ever-increasing height. This amped-up traditional Outback Australian sport returns to the GoPro Mountain Games after a year off in 2023. Registration will be onsite in BFGoodrich Dog Town.

Aid Stations Go Cupless

As part of the GoPro Mountain Games’ continued focus on sustainability and commitment to reducing waste, all on-mountain aid stations will be going cupless for 2024. Participants will receive a free collapsible cup at registration for use at all Mountain Games races. All athletes should be aware of this change and come prepared.

Registration is open now

Registration for the 22nd annual GoPro Mountains Games is now open for all 30+ athletic competitions across 11 disciplines, with over $140,000 of prize money at stake! The GoPro Mountain Games brings together some of the world’s most renowned professional athletes, average joes, influencers, brand partners, artists, musicians, and outdoor enthusiasts in one place to create an epicenter of mountain lifestyle. Stay tuned, as the Mountains of Music concert lineup will be announced later this month.

Pick an event and register now at mountaingames.com.