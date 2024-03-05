Habitat Vail Valley’s Carpenters’ Ball: Build a home without ever swinging a hammer

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on its annual Carpenters’ Ball, slated for Saturday, March 9:

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s annual Carpenters’ Ball is around the corner, and is the perfect confluence of fun, fringe, fur and fundraising. The Carpenters’ Ball is not your ordinary gala — attendees pull out their favorite Western wear and show up in jeans to gowns to gowns made of jeans. It’s a night to celebrate partnerships, homeownership and a chance to reconnect with construction industry colleagues.

In 2022 the nonprofit set the audacious goal to double its impact — building 46 homeownership opportunities over a three-year period. As the campaign starts to come to an end, $14.3 million is on the books — leaving less than $4 million to be raised. The gala is a key component to help hardworking locals build hope and home.

“The Carpenters’ Ball is always a fun evening. Longtime locals, business contractors, volunteers and our partners bring excitement,” says Caitlin Pauls, Habitat’ development manager. “It’s so fun to see the Western wear and share the party vibes.”

A host of one-of-a-kind activations are sure to add flair to the evening. Revelers can buy a hat, bling their own and purchase leather-branded items — all before heading into the program where they get a glimpse into the life of a Habitat homeowner.

“We want to celebrate home and the Habitat homeowners who add so much to our community — they are healthcare workers, social workers, therapists, teachers — people who need to live where they work,” says Elyse Howard, director of development.

Housing is more out of reach for more people than ever and Habitat is working to close the affordable housing gap. On March 9, attendees will be able to help be part of the solution — money raised will be matched up to $250k. That $500k will go to fund the next 16 foundations that will welcome families.

Two key partners that guarantee the success of the event are Vail Resorts and ANB Bank. Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains have been a consistent partner to Habitat. We are so grateful for their steadfast support as they continue to invest in increasing affordable homeownership stock in our community.

“Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains go beyond monetary support — which is crucial. Annually a large team of volunteers takes over the job site, knocking out projects in new homes alongside homeowners. It’s such a special week where relationships deepen and connections are made,” says Pauls. “EpicPromise is part of the communities where resort employees live, work and make home.”

ANB Bank is a true community bank, building relationships with Habitat and our homeowners. ANB Bank gives back to a variety of charitable causes, supporting community events, and connecting volunteers with the community’s non-profit organizations. “In 2023, company-wide we gave over $791,000, supported nearly 766 different events, and volunteered over 3,040 hours. We are proud to further that commitment by continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley!”

Everyone can be a homebuilder at the Carpenters’ Ball. There will be a robust live auction for adventure seekers, culinary explorers and vacationers. In addition, the silent auction offers one-of-a-kind adventures, shopping experiences, elevated dining packages, trips and staycations.

Additionally, The ReStore Lounge will be carefully curated for gala-goers. Donations to the ReStore help Habitat build more homes — the same donations can help update your house, turning it into a beautiful home.

Habitat Vail Valley has been an innovator in the home-building industry — using modular construction in 16 homes in 2023; building 46 homeownership opportunities in a three-year period. The nonprofit brings the same attention to detail to the Carpenters’ Ball.

If You Go:

When: Saturday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Where: The Hythe Vail

Why: Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Other: Bid and buy early, preview the auction. Buy furniture, artwork and accessories from the ReStore Lounge.